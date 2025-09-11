Should You Buy the Dip on Synopsys (SNPS) Stock?

Synopsys (SNPS) is an electronic design automation (EDA) company, and it shares a duopoly with Cadence Design Systems (CDNS). Both companies have a large market share in this industry, which is responsible for automating the design and verification of chips and circuits. It is key to the current AI chip boom, and Synopsys’ clients include almost all major semiconductor manufacturers and designers.

This is why the stock has performed well during the ongoing semiconductor boom, but recent days have been very choppy.

SNPS stock declined by almost 36% after it missed earnings expectations. This took the stock down 19.7% year-to-date before its 12% rebound today. The stock is still down by 10.3% year-to-date. The culprit was Synopsys reporting $3.39 in EPS for Q3 against $3.8 in expectations. Revenue also missed, coming in at $1.74 billion vs. $1.77 billion expected.

This miss was attributed to "challenging geopolitical backdrop," meaning the China business was not doing so well. Synopsys faced over a month of U.S. export restrictions on chip design software destined for China, a market that accounts for more than 10% of revenue for major industry players. Although restrictions were lifted in July, Chinese customer engagement has been limited, and spending has declined considerably.

Time to buy the dip on SNPS stock?

Synopsys recently merged with Ansys, and the core business remains solid, with analysts expecting strong long-term growth. The miss was largely due to its intellectual property division and its China business not meeting expectations. The guidance was also below expectations, but it has been largely priced in.

The semiconductor boom is providing long-lasting tailwinds, and I believe buying the dip now is a good idea. Analysts expect 15% YOY revenue growth in FY 2025 and 38.34% growth in FY 2026. EPS is expected to similarly rebound after a small 2.9% decline this fiscal year.

You pay a bit over 30 times forward earnings for SNPS stock vs. 49 times for Cadence, its competitor. EDA software restrictions were also lifted in July, and orders should slowly rebound.