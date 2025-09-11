SoFi Technologies (SOFI) May Still Have Room to Run Despite Impressive Rally

Although artificial intelligence and the reemergence of the semiconductor giants have dominated business headlines recently, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) hasn’t been a slouch. One of the biggest names in financial technology (fintech), SoFi is one of the most actively traded securities for Thursday, having gained nearly 4% in the early afternoon hours.

Still, as the bulls have argued, there could be more growth ahead.

It’s understandable why many other investors could be skeptical about SOFI stock. Since the beginning of this year, SOFI has gained 72%. For context, the benchmark S&P 500 index is up only 12% during the same frame, while the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite has gained a little over 14%. With so much outperformance baked in, it’s natural to wonder about an incoming corrective spell.

However, the core details of SoFi’s second-quarter earnings report are difficult to ignore. Beyond the strong headline figures of earnings per share of 8 cents on revenue of $858.23 million — both figures beating analysts’ consensus targets — SoFi added 850,000 new members. In total for the quarter, the membership count stands at 11.7 million, up 34% on a year-over-year basis.

What’s more, the financial specialist added 1.26 million new products, pushing the total to 17.1 million (up 34% YOY). Significantly, 35% of new products came from existing members, showing deeper cross-selling. If that wasn’t enough, lending momentum has soared, with various categories of loan originations shooting higher by strong double-digit-percentage points.

Yes, a key concern right now is that SOFI stock is richly valued because of these and other metrics. Right now, investors must pay about 7.4-times trailing-year sales. That’s a steep premium, whether you look at it from the lens of a bank or as a financial data specialist.

Still, the bulls are looking at SOFI stock from the angle of its growth trajectory. With Q2 sales being nearly 44% above the year-ago level, they view the potential upside as the core lynchpin.

The bulls might have a point. Quantitatively, SOFI stock has printed an incredibly optimistic signal: eight up weeks, two down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory (8-2-U). On a rolling basis since SOFI’s public market debut, this sequence has flashed 11 times. However, over the next two months, the security has found itself up 11 times.

To be sure, this statistical anomaly is begging to be disrupted at some point. However, for those who want to take a shot, the 26/27 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17 could be enticing. Under this setup, if SOFI stock rises through the second-leg strike price ($27) at expiration, the maximum payout is 104%.