Cathie Wood Bets Big as This Catalyst Can Send Tesla Stock to $500

Sentiment has flipped on Tesla (TSLA) after Elon’s political exit in May, and there has also been an under-appreciated sales catalyst. Wall Street is still focused on EV misses, but TSLA stock continues climbing, and Cathie Wood is pouncing on the opportunity. The recent breakout has been particularly strong and can open the way to further gains.

The performance in the past six months is better than Nvidia’s (NVDA).

The market no longer looks at the electric vehicle segment and is pricing Tesla based on its AI endeavors. A recent reply on X from Musk stated that 80% of Tesla’s value will be Optimus. He’s known for making grand predictions that don’t pan out well, but if the market believes it, that’s all that matters.

Cathie Wood’s a believer

She called Tesla the largest AI project on Earth and believes Musk is the “greatest builder of our time” earlier this year. She was asked which stock she’d invest in if she could only choose one, and the answer was Tesla. The rationale is that “It is a convergence among three of our major platforms. So, robots, energy storage, AI.”

Tesla is far from mass-manufacturing these robots, and its robotaxi launch has been quite disappointing. However, the market is looking at the future, and it realizes that if Optimus robots were to hit the market, it would truly be paradigm-shifting. Even a partial success could lead to astronomical gains.

Most companies are working on language models and software, but robots are the next step. Tesla seems to have a first-mover advantage.

Wood has 11.32% of her portfolio parked in TSLA stock.

A quiet comeback is brewing

Musk has mostly removed himself from politics, and the Trump drama is no longer relevant. Musk’s focus is back on the company, and the results may soon follow.

Tesla China reported that its October delivery slots for the new model Y L have been fully booked, with new orders moved to November. There has also been an uptick in broader EV sales, with lower interest rates expected to accelerate that trend. Analyst Gary Black believes Tesla will beat analyst estimates in Q3. Analysts see 431,000, down ~6% year-over-year.

Bears have been pointing out Tesla’s weak EV sales to show that TSLA stock is not investable. But if EV sales rebound strongly, this will lead to a massive surge.

A sales catalyst away from $500

The next report is slated for early October, and this could lead to a surge to $450. If Tesla can prove it can keep its EV segment going while developing AI robots, the market will have its justification to re-rate it far higher, possibly to $500 if Tesla trounces delivery estimates.