Don’t Miss IonQ’s Surge Higher, Here’s its Target Price

Quantum Computing Back in the Headlines

It’s a familiar cycle: cooler mornings, leaves turning, and renewed excitement around quantum computing. IBM, Google, and Microsoft have all recently accelerated their push, reigniting investor attention and the likelihood that these stocks will start their year-end rally early.

It was almost a year ago, Google’s Willow chip grabbed headlines after demonstrating performance that would take today’s fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years to match.

That sparked a massive run in quantum names like Rigetti (RGTI), D-Wave (QBTS), and IonQ (IONQ), which soared 400–500% in just months. Today, Ionq shares are trading 555% higher than the same time a year ago.

The question now: are these stocks setting up for another explosive fourth quarter? The technicals suggest IonQ may be set to lead the charge.

IonQ Making Headlines Again

After a quiet summer, IonQ is back in the news—and back on investor radars.

This morning, the company announced that IonQ just cleared another hurdle with regulators.

IonQ secured UK Investment Security Unit approval for its acquisition of Oxford Ionics.

With all deal conditions now satisfied, IonQ is preparing to close the transaction in the near term. The acquisition strengthens its technological foundation and expands its global footprint, reinforcing the narrative that IonQ is positioning itself as the long-term leader in quantum computing.

Last week, the company announced IonQ Federal. This is a new division of the company focused on delivering its proprietary quantum technology to the U.S. government and allies.

With national security and defense contracts driving demand, IonQ is positioning itself as a key quantum player in the public sector.

Sounds a lot like Palantir (PLTR), no?

In addition, IonQ appointed Inder M. Singh as CFO and COO, strengthening its leadership team ahead of what could be an aggressive growth phase.

The moves come only months after IonQ’s CEO positioned the company as the “NVIDIA of quantum computing.” (Barron’s article)

History suggests investors are listening. The last time IonQ delivered headlines of this magnitude, its shares surged more than 40%. With volume now building again, speculators are starting to re-enter the stock.

Technical Breakout Triggered

Technically, IonQ looks ready to break out. Since June, shares have traded in a broad range between $40 and $48, but the setup is shifting. Over the past month, the stock has rallied more than 25%, driving its 50-day moving average into a bullish trend.

Yesterday’s headlines triggered a 7% surge, pushing IonQ above its top Bollinger Band—often the signal for a “volatility rally.” When combined with rising momentum, this pattern often precedes sharp and fast upside moves.

That move was followed through this morning as the stock is trading 15% higher to $54.

The clean break above $50 will attract heavier speculative buying, fueling a run past $50 and setting the stage for a year-end rally.

IonQ’s Bottom Line

This is the type of setup that historically kicks off strong fourth-quarter moves in technology stocks. Bullish headlines, improving momentum, and a volatility spark aggressive moves to higher prices. IonQ now has all three. With earnings scheduled for November 17, investors have time to position ahead of what could be a powerful breakout.

Short-term investors should expect to see the stock run into some resistance as it approaches the $50 mark, followed by a strong move towards a target price of $75.