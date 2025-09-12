Inflation Spikes and Jobs Falter: Is the Fed Facing a Rate Cut Dilemma?

And just like that, caution is the watchword once more. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) moved to 2.9% on an annual basis in August as the inflation index notched its biggest monthly jump since January. Core inflation – or what the Federal reserve watches more intently for its decision – rose to 3.1%. The Fed is targeting 2% inflation.
At the same time, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, rising 12,000 to 263,000 last week, hitting their highest level since Oct. 2021.
The twin indicators create a conundrum for the Fed: while other indicators had indicated inflation was under control and coming down, the weak labor market had analysts starting to think about a 50 basis point cut in interest rate when the central bankers meet next week. With the CPI moving 0.4% higher last month – more than the 0.3% forecast – the odds for such a big cut tumbled on the Kalshi betting market.
Cutting rates too much or too quickly could entrench inflation, or even cause a spike, but failing to act – as the Fed has done for too long – risks worsening unemployment.
The dilemma doesn't seem to be a concern for investors as the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high of 6587, a 36% surge from the April low. Are we seeing shades of 2008, when the markets moved continuously higher despite bad news – until Bear Stearns imploded?
Gold, though, seems to be pointing the way as it also moves up, trading at $3,681.50 an ounce, only down slightly from its own peak of $3,701 on Tuesday. The precious metal seems to be pointing to much more difficult times ahead.
The market continues to shrug off bad news, climbing a Wall of Worry – the phenomenon where stocks rise in value despite persistent investor concerns – as rising inflation, a worsening jobs market, weakening macro signals mount.
Investors have baked in interest rate cuts as a sure thing, counting on a quarter-percent cut to be announced when the Fed meets Aug. 16-17.
Complacency, though, is a killer, as the global financial crisis nearly 20 years ago proved.
Money that has been sitting idle for fear of a recession could be pulled back into the market due to FOMO. Those late to the game could be hurt the most.
AI is still the headline news, but now we're now leadership from a new crop of companies. As Nvidia and Palantir Technologies trade sideways, Oracle, Micron Technology, and others are stepping forward as the underlying demand shifts. Other background players are likely to follow..
Expect more volatility.going forward. The VIX, which has been bouncing above the important 15 point level for the past month, is now down below that threshold. Don't expect it to keep trending lower.