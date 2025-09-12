Inflation Spikes and Jobs Falter: Is the Fed Facing a Rate Cut Dilemma?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 12, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (-0.14%) 10-Year Yield: (+0.03%) (+2.5 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: (-0.07%) WTI Crude: $62.68 (+0.50%) Dow Jones Futures: (-0.17%) Gold Futures: 3,682 (+0.24%) VIX: 14.66 (-0.34%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$115,020 (+0.91%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

And just like that, caution is the watchword once more. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) moved to 2.9% on an annual basis in August as the inflation index notched its biggest monthly jump since January. Core inflation – or what the Federal reserve watches more intently for its decision – rose to 3.1%. The Fed is targeting 2% inflation.

At the same time, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, rising 12,000 to 263,000 last week, hitting their highest level since Oct. 2021.

The twin indicators create a conundrum for the Fed: while other indicators had indicated inflation was under control and coming down, the weak labor market had analysts starting to think about a 50 basis point cut in interest rate when the central bankers meet next week. With the CPI moving 0.4% higher last month – more than the 0.3% forecast – the odds for such a big cut tumbled on the Kalshi betting market.

Cutting rates too much or too quickly could entrench inflation, or even cause a spike, but failing to act – as the Fed has done for too long – risks worsening unemployment.

The dilemma doesn't seem to be a concern for investors as the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high of 6587, a 36% surge from the April low. Are we seeing shades of 2008, when the markets moved continuously higher despite bad news – until Bear Stearns imploded?

Gold, though, seems to be pointing the way as it also moves up, trading at $3,681.50 an ounce, only down slightly from its own peak of $3,701 on Tuesday. The precious metal seems to be pointing to much more difficult times ahead.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Adobe (ADBE) $366.06 +4.4% - Stronger-than-expected Q3 results due to increased AI spending has the creative software giant saying it's already met its full-year "AI-first" revenue goals.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) $46.29 +5.3% - The data center supplier gave a positive update on its business, saying it began shipping Nvidia's (NVDA) Blackwell Ultra systems in volume.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) $10.18 -3.2% - Following a near-80% gain yesterday after announcing Shopify's (SHOP) COO will become CEO, the stock is giving back a little bit.

Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) $16.89 +4.5% - A day after surging 29% on reports of a buyout offer from Paramount Skydance (PSKY) is in the works, the entertainment studio continues to climb.

RH (RH) $204.88 -10.3% - The high-end home furnishings retailer missed on its earnings report and said it was taking a big $30 million hit from tariffs.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

AON (AON) upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $430

Bill.com (BILL) upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research, tgt $70

Chewy (CHWY) multiple upgrades to Buy at Deutsche Bank and Seaport Research Partners, tgt $45-$47

Nvidia (NVDA) upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson, tgt $210

EPR Properties (EPR) upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, tgt $56

Downgrades:

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) downgraded to Hold at HSBC Securities, tgt $175

Apple (AAPL) downgraded to NEutral at DA Davidson, tgt $250

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) downgraded to Hold at Erste Group

FedEx (FDX) downgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $240

UPS (UPS) downgraded to Underperform at BofA Securities, tgt $83

Today’s Bottom Line:

The market continues to shrug off bad news, climbing a Wall of Worry – the phenomenon where stocks rise in value despite persistent investor concerns – as rising inflation, a worsening jobs market, weakening macro signals mount.

Investors have baked in interest rate cuts as a sure thing, counting on a quarter-percent cut to be announced when the Fed meets Aug. 16-17.

Complacency, though, is a killer, as the global financial crisis nearly 20 years ago proved.

Money that has been sitting idle for fear of a recession could be pulled back into the market due to FOMO. Those late to the game could be hurt the most.

AI is still the headline news, but now we're now leadership from a new crop of companies. As Nvidia and Palantir Technologies trade sideways, Oracle, Micron Technology, and others are stepping forward as the underlying demand shifts. Other background players are likely to follow..

Expect more volatility.going forward. The VIX, which has been bouncing above the important 15 point level for the past month, is now down below that threshold. Don't expect it to keep trending lower.