Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze? Rigetti (RGTI) Presents a Tempting but Risky Proposition

Quantum computing stocks have again generated headlines, with Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) popping up roughly 12% heading into the afternoon session. It’s been a wild ride, though, making RGTI stock a tempting but also risky proposition. For example, on a year-to-date basis, the security gained a relatively modest 23%. However, in the past 52 weeks, RGTI is up almost 2,200%.

That’s quite a differential, which points to the opportunity if you catch the name at the right time. But if you’re on the wrong side of the trade, the value implosion could be horrific. It raises the obvious question, which narrative is more likely to materialize?

Beyond the fundamentals of the quantum computing industry, the kinetic force currently behind RGTI stock appears to be its heightened short interest. According to Fintel, RGTI’s short interest stands at 16.21% of its float. Essentially, many traders are placing bearish bets against Rigetti. However, if the market moves against the tech firm, an upside panic can materialize.

Under normal circumstances, retail investors initiate a position by buying to open. However, short traders apply an inverse logic by selling to open. But where did the short traders get the shares to sell? The sold securities are borrowed from a broker, meaning that there is a contractual obligation to make the broker whole.

If the shorted security rises, panicked (but prudent) short sellers choose to exit early. However, to clear the books, they must buy to close. This dynamic creates the upside panic known as the short squeeze.

Because RGTI stock appears to be divorced from normal fundamental and technical catalyst, it’s the short interest that arguably represents the key fulcrum of forward pricing behaviors. Between late March 2022 to early September 2025, there is a 50.19% correlation between RGTI and its short interest (as a percentage of float).

That’s a relatively weak correlation but it’s not nothing. From a visual analysis, it appears that the acceleration of pricing behavior lags the short interest data. It’s speculative but the upside target may be around $18 to $20.

Still, I would be extremely cautious about overexposure as short interest has noticeably faded from its peak value in April of this year.