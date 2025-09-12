Yes, Rivian (RIVN) is a Short-Squeeze Candidate, But Here’s Why It’s Not Moving Higher

By contrarian logic, electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) should be flying by now. For one thing, its vehicles are gorgeous. Sure, that’s a highly subjective statement. Nevertheless, in a new mobility paradigm dominated by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a sleek competitor stands out. That alone should be worth a few extra bucks on the sticker price.

Arguably, though, the biggest contrarian catalyst for RIVN stock is its elevated short interest. With so many traders betting against the security, intuition suggests that the EV maker will veer off course and into the weeds. But being excessively bearish carries a huge risk — namely, that others traders can decide to take the opposite side of the bet. The subsequent whiplash can create a violent response, sending the targeted security in the opposite (upward) direction.

Of course, there’s just one problem for RIVN stock. So far, the security has been heading southbound.

Since the start of this year, RIVN stock is down 1%. In the trailing year, it’s down 4%. And in the past five years, it’s down nearly 90%. It’s like an inverse Matryoshka doll of pain, with each opening of the doll yielding exponentially greater losses.

Still, the narrative is odd. According to Fintel, RIVN’s short interest as a percentage of float is 19.46%, which is quite high. Because Rivian is a popular company, it risks attracting contrarian speculators, which can then send RIVN skyward in a hurry.

However, in an earlier article for Money Morning, I mentioned that there doesn’t seem to be a causal relationship between elevated short interest and accelerating demand. I stand by that assessment but with further empirical clarity.

Using short interest data from Nasdaq, the correlation coefficient between RIVN stock and its short interest (from late November 2021 to early September 2025) is -72.94%. In other words, there appears to be an inverse relationship between these two metrics.

For contrarian speculators, that’s problematic because short interest has been steadily rising, as is clear from the data. But at the same time, RIVN stock is fading.

To be sure, there is an argument that RIVN stock can finally wake up and explode higher. That’s always a risk and so I’m not suggesting that traders initiate a true (credit-based) short position. However, as I stated earlier, a debit-based bearish strategy may be more prudent.

A closer examination of short interest only confirms my earlier apprehensions about RIVN stock.