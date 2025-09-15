5-Stock Watchlist: 4 Breakouts and 1 Big Warning

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies (RKT) is a fintech company offering digital mortgage, real estate, and personal finance services through brands like Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Money, and Rocket Homes. The platform uses AI-powered technology to streamline everything from mortgage applications to budget management.

The stock has faced headwinds throughout most of 2025 as the Federal Reserve held off on cutting interest rates. That’s about to change.

Shares of Rocket moved higher through the summer as investors began pricing in a shift toward lower rates. That anticipation is now driving a technical breakout, setting the stage for a potential 20% move higher over the next three months.

Last week, shares of RKT broke above $20 for the first time since March 2021. The breakout came on elevated volume, signaling institutional interest as rate-sensitive stocks begin to regain momentum heading into Q4 2025.

Adding to the bullish case, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral last week. With mortgage rates now at their lowest levels in 11 months, the housing and refinance environment is becoming more favorable—an important tailwind for Rocket Companies.

Shares of Rocket Companies remain in a bullish trend with a price target of $27.

Growth Stock of the Week: U. S. Gold Fund (GLD)

Gold just surged 6% in ten days, hitting a new all-time high. GLD, the most popular gold ETF, followed suit and is now trading at record levels—something you're likely to keep hearing through the end of 2025.

The technical setup remains bullish. The 50-day moving average is still rising. The 200-day trend remains untouched. Volume? Elevated. It all points to a continued migration into precious metals like gold and silver.

Earlier this year, Congress passed a $4 trillion deficit bomb and now faces a potential government shutdown over the debt ceiling. Bond yields are flashing recession warnings. Central banks—especially China, India, and now even Germany, are continuing to stockpile gold and demanding physical delivery from U.S. vaults.

None of this is bearish for gold. In fact, it’s the opposite, especially as the Fed is set to begin cutting interest rates this week.

Gold is one of the few assets in the market with a bullish setup across fundamentals, technicals, and sentiment. That trifecta points to a potential 15–25% rally over the next six months.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: ADT (ADT)

Shares of ADT are seeing an uptick in both retail and institutional interest as recession concerns continue to grow.

ADT is a security and automation company specializing in residential, small business, and commercial protection solutions, including monitored alarm systems, smart home integration, and professional installation services.

With a 2.5% dividend yield, 30% year-to-date return, and relatively low volatility, ADT shares have become attractive to investors seeking a balance of growth and income.

The company is increasingly viewed as a utility-like stock, thanks to the recurring nature of its business model. That perception helps support the stock as recessionary pressures build.

Technically, ADT is trading with a bullish 50-day moving average that has provided consistent support throughout 2025.

The recent three-week consolidation near $8.75 is setting the stage for a likely breakout. A move to $10 is expected within the next 1–2 months.

Investors should anticipate strong resistance at the $10 level due to its round-number psychology, but a confirmed breakout above this key level could trigger a 20% rally toward the $12 target.

ADT shares remain in a bullish trend with a price target of $12.

Income Stock of the Week: AT&T (T)

I often talk about the “Seasonal Headwinds” that stocks face in September, but AT&T (T) is one of the few names that bucks the trend, typically delivering some of its best monthly returns in December.

Utility stocks - including Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) - are attracting capital as investors reduce exposure to high-beta technology stocks and other names likely to be directly impacted by the new trade wars.

AT&T’s 6.2% dividend yield places it near the top of the S&P 500's dividend-paying stocks, well above the index average of 2.1%.

On Friday, the stock moved closer to the key $30 level as it continues to press against the psychologically significant price point. Shares have been attempting to break through $30 for the past month. This time, however, the stock has the benefit of strong technical trendlines pushing prices higher.

Both Verizon and AT&T have shown improvements in revenue and earnings per share over the past two years, as continued investment in their networks and infrastructure supports stronger fundamentals. These improvements are likely to drive margin expansion and increased profitability going forward.

A confirmed breakout above $30 is likely to attract additional capital into AT&T, especially as investors begin to price in the potential revenue tailwind from the new Apple product line during the holiday shopping season.

AT&T remains in a long-term bull market trend with a price target of $35.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Airbnb (ABNB)

Investors have remained somewhat interested in consumer discretionary stocks, despite growing fears of a recession and a slowdown in the jobs market. Don’t follow their lead.

Commercial airline company Delta Airlines (DAL) reported last week that expectations for “value” travelers are on the decline, as traffic trends show that everyday consumers are pulling back on vacations and trips.

The message isn’t limited to airlines—several hotel and resort operators, even those in Las Vegas, are reporting lower bookings at traditionally popular destinations.

These trends put shares of Airbnb (ABNB) at risk of falling into a deeper correction.

Airbnb shares have been in a long-term bear market trend for over a year, with investors reacting to a series of weakening catalysts.

On a shorter-term lookback, Airbnb shares attempted to rally after a sharp drop to $120 in August. The stock managed an 8% rebound to $130, but that move was quickly rejected at the bearish 50- and 200-day moving averages, which were both aligned at $130 to form strong technical resistance.

Now, the stock is once again approaching the $120 level, but this time with increased overhead pressure. The move sets up the potential for a breakdown toward $100 as the stock completes what could be a textbook Dead Cat Bounce.

Airbnb shares remain in a long-term bear market with a price target of $100