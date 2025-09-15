All Fed All the Time and Nvidia in the Crosshairs

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 12, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (+0.08%) 10-Year Yield: (+0.00%) 0.00 bps Nasdaq 100 Futures: (-0.09%) WTI Crude: $62.91 (+0.31%) Dow Jones Futures: (+0.20%) Gold Futures: 3,680 (-0.16%) VIX: 15.11 (+2.30%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$114,875 (-1.06%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

It's going to be all about the Federal Reserve this week as the central bank's presidents meet to decide whether to cut interest rates. The betting markets think it's a lock that a 25 basis point cut will be announced, with 91% wagering on Kalshi's prediction markets that the quarter-point move is assured.

Where nearly 1-in-5 had thought there was a good chance for a 50-basis point cut just a week ago, those hopes were dashed after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation was rising once more. Now just 8% see any chance for a half-point cut. Most other global central banks are meeting this week as well, but all eyes will be on the Fed.

The U.S. Senate is also set to vote Monday on Stephen Miran's nomination to join the Fed's board before the meeting.

Stock futures are moving higher this morning, assured cuts are coming, and only a rate shock decision – keeping rates where they are – could likely turn the mood sour.

The mood is souring on Nvidia (NVDA), however, as shares are falling 2.7% in pre-market trading this morning after China announced it found the AI chipmaker broke antitrust laws in its $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox Technologies in 2020. Beijing will continue its investigation into Nvidia as a result.

Mellanox makes network solutions for data centers and servers, and though Chinese regulators had signed off on the deal, they imposed conditions on the transaction. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) opened an investigation in Nvidia last year, and a statement released by the regulators said it had violated those conditions, without saying how the chipmaker broke the country's antitrust laws.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Nvidia (NVDA) $172.95 -2.7% - China extends antitrust probe into the chipmaker's acquisition of Mellanox Technologies in 2020 over unspecified violations.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $168.89 -1.5% - The AI shop is trending lower on no company specific news, but shares had jumped 4.3% Friday.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) $19.31 +3.0% - The movie and entertainment studio continues to move higher on expected buyout offer of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Shares were up 7.6% on Friday and had bolted 15.6% higher last Thursday after a potential bid was reported. Analysts are expecting a bidding war to break out for WBD.

Tesla (TSLA) $400.93 +1.3% - The EV maker is riding a wave of enthusiasm over its new Megablock grid-scale battery system that will allow developers to build massive storage sites faster and at lower cost, slashing deployment times to as little as 20 days for 1 gigawatt hours of capacity.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) $18.23 -3.4% - While PSKY soars, the purported target of its affections is falling, perhaps not surprising since the struggling studio had gained 56% in the space of a week on the buyout report.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

General Motors (GM) upgraded to Overweight at Barclays, tgt $73

FactSet (FDS) upgraded to Neutral at Rothschild & Co Redburn, tgt $370

SL Green Realty (SLG) upgrade to Buy at Citigroup, tgt $70

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup, tgt $42

Air Products (APD) upgraded to Buy at Argus

Downgrades:

Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho, tgt $175

Constellation Brands (STZ) downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays, tgt $150

Molson Coors (TAP) downgraded to Underweight at Barclays, tgt $50

Novartis (NVS) downgraded to Sell at Goldman, tgt $118

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast

Today’s Bottom Line:

The stock market is fully pricing in a 25-basis-point-cut on Wednesday, but – as with the betting markets – CME Group's FedWatch tool shows traders no longer expect a jumbo 50 bps reduction, with only 3.8% still believing a big cut is coming. It will be the first easing of monetary policy since December.

The question now, though, is what happens after this cut. Early on, two and maybe three cuts were expected before the end of the year, and while the deteriorating labor market would suggest they will occur, inflation's return muddies the water.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delayed cutting rates when it would have made a difference, and now the central bank is caught in the pincers of cutting rates into a period of rising prices, risking adding fuel to higher costs.

Still, FedWatch shows a better than 77% chance of another cut in October and over 73% for a 25 bps cut in December.

And trade tensions between the U.S. and China remain top-of-mind, as the Nvidia antitrust probe proves, even though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's top negotiator are holding a second day of meetings in Madrid, with both sides saying an agreement over TikTok is getting close. The Trump administration is expected to extend yet again the deadline for China's ByteDance to divest its U.S. assets.

The VIX, though, is getting a workout. As I said on Friday during the volatility index's decline, don't expect it to keep on falling, and today, it is up 2.3% and is backover the important 15 threshold.