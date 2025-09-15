Don’t Bet on Nio (NIO) Before Keeping Tabs on This One Indicator

Thanks to the robustness and resilience of the broader technology sector, other innovative platforms — including electric vehicles — have generally benefited from the upswing. Across the Pacific, Chinese EV manufacturer Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) has been a strong performer, gaining nearly 35% in the trailing month. For the year, NIO stock is up almost 49%. Still, not everyone is convinced about a sustained northward trajectory.

Quantitatively, NIO stock in the past 10 weeks has printed six up weeks (defined as the return from Monday’s open to Friday’s close) and four down weeks, with an overall downward trend. This 6-4-U sequence doesn’t really provide much predictive power. Over the next 10 weeks, the conditional drift of the sequence may carry NIO from a median low of $4.75 to a median high of $7.56.

As an aggregate or baseline forecast, the expected drift implies a range between $5.68 and $6.64. Put another way, NIO stock is currently flashing the potential for outsized returns — and also the potential for outsized losses.

Which side will win out? Out of the 46 times that the 6-4-U sequence has flashed on a rolling basis, a positive outcome materialized 10 weeks later 24 times, or a 52.17% bullish success ratio. It’s not nothing but it’s not particularly useful.

Further, the EV space can be quite maddening. Over the past week, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has gained over 20% of equity value. In contrast, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has faded about 3%. While RIVN is technically a short-squeeze target, the data currently shows an inverse relationship between short interest and price.

Sure enough, between September 2024 through December of that year, the correlation coefficient between the NIO stock price and its short interest sat at -40.79%, an inverse relationship. However, since July of this year, the relationship has flipped, with the correlation coefficient popping at +46.21%.

Granted, a coefficient in the +40/-40 range would be considered weak. However, if short interest rises, it’s not out of the question to potentially see a short squeeze. This is a phenomenon where bearish speculators panic out of their positions, thus sending the targeted security higher (due to the wave of buy-to-close transactions).

Right now, the short interest of NIO stock stands at 11.65% of its float, which is elevated. Additional bearish bets against the EV maker could spell a correction — but these speculators would also be risking a contrarian response.