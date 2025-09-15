IonQ Stock Surges Above $50. Here’s What You Should Do Next.

IonQ (IONQ) stock soared beyond $50 today after it announced that it received clearance from the U.K.’s Security Unit to acquire Oxford Ionics. The company has been acquiring quantum computing companies aggressively, and if the tech pays off, it could become a behemoth in the industry. It is valued at $1.075 billion.

IonQ is also hosting its Analyst Day today. Investors are excited that this acquisition spree will continue, and similar spikes like this one will also allow the company to issue more shares, raise cash, and fund the next acquisition.

The company now has a very bullish backdrop as most analysts see quantum computing as “the next big thing” after AI. Revenue beat estimates by 20.1% in Q2 2025 and grew 81.8% year-over-year. There have also been new DARPA, AstraZeneca, and EPB customer wins earlier in the year.

Is $100 next for IONQ stock?

The recent surge has put IONQ stock well above analyst estimates. It is at $54 as of this writing, with the market cap at $16.2 billion. $100 is conceivable if everything goes perfectly, but with the stock already at over 153 times projected 2025 sales and nearly 82 times 2026 sales. Even if acquisitions continue and the market keeps rewarding it, IONQ remains a momentum play, and it may fade.

If you believe historical trends, a speculative buy is worth it. October and November have been great months for IONQ stock. In my last article on IONQ stock, I wrote, “I expect the selloff to normalize in late August or September, with the rally restarting in October.”

IONQ surged 72% in October 2024 and 142.85% in November 2024. I do not expect a repeat of these gains due to its scale now, but 20-30% is possible. The stock may test $50 again before climbing. IONQ stock can end up ~$70-85 by year-end if macros cooperate.