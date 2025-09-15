Keep Close Tabs on Archer Aviation (ACHR)—It Could Be the Next Short Squeeze

When observing the burgeoning next-generation air mobility space, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has some catching up to do with main rival Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY). While the latter has gained about 80% on a year-to-date basis, the former has slipped roughly 7% below parity. Still, there might be an argument to be made that ACHR stock may be the discounted play among electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturers.

From a quantitative perspective, ACHR stock in the past 10 weeks has printed only three up weeks (defined as a positive return from Monday’s open to Friday’s close) and seven down weeks, with an overall downward trajectory. This sequence — which can be classified as 3-7-D — ordinarily would have bearish implications. However, near-term responses to the sequence generally resolved to the upside.

That said, Archer has been frustrating for longtime stakeholders. In the trailing month, ACHR stock is down about 8%. It raises the obvious question: when will the probabilistic turnaround materialize? If short interest data is anything to go by, speculators should stand at the ready on the flight deck.

According to Fintel, the short interest of ACHR stock currently stands at 17.09% of its float. Further, the short interest ratio clocks in at 4.77 days to cover. Essentially, a considerable number of speculative positions have been placed against Archer and it would take nearly an entire business week to fully unwind this exposure.

It’s also worth pointing out that the short interest metric represents a “true” short position in that it’s a credit-based transaction. At some point, speculators will have to close their position by buying back the securities that were initially sold on loan (credit). So, an upward pressure will likely materialize.

For bullish contrarians, the hope is that this upward pressure will occur at a higher price, implying a panicked exit. That’s the heart of the short squeeze.

Even better, there’s evidence that this coming pop could materialize soon enough. ACHR’s short interest has been charting a series of higher lows, suggesting that the baseline bearishness is becoming more aggressive.

Yes, that could very well mean that ACHR stock risks tumbling. However, given the trajectory of tech innovators lately, the bulls should have confidence in Archer over the coming weeks.