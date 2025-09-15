Oklo Stock Breakout ALERT: Why $100 Is the Next Target

Oklo shares are setting up for their next big rally as the stock approaches $85.

While most “Nuclear AI” stocks posted lackluster summer returns of less than 10%, Oklo has been the clear standout. Since July, shares have surged more than 55%, fueled by a steady stream of development headlines.

Last week, the company announced plans to build the first U.S. facility to recycle used nuclear fuel into advanced fast reactor fuel, a critical step toward a closed fuel cycle.

Oklo is partnering with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to explore recycling TVA’s used fuel and selling power locally. The $1.68 billion Tennessee project will support its Aurora powerhouses, create more than 800 jobs, and solidify Oklo’s role in building a secure domestic clean-energy supply chain.

Regulatory engagement is already underway with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), with fuel production expected by the early 2030s.

Adding to the bullish momentum, Bank of America (BAC) initiated coverage on Oklo last week with a Buy rating and a $92 target.

The broader Wall Street consensus still sits lower at $70.95, based on 15 firms, leaving room for upgrades that could act as a fresh catalyst.

Technically, Oklo shares are perched for a breakout. The stock has consolidated between $70 and $85 for the past month, with strong support at its rising 50-day moving average.

A decisive move through $85 should clear the path toward $100, likely prompting analysts to raise targets in step with the stock’s momentum, causing even higher prices.

Bottom line: Oklo remains one of the strongest names in the Nuclear AI trade, with both fundamental and technical catalysts pointing higher.

OKLO shares remain in a long-term bullish trend with a price target of $125.