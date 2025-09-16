BigBear.ai (BBAI) Could Get Squeezed Higher Over the Coming Weeks

On paper, BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) should rank among the top-tier artificial intelligence plays, alongside popular entities like Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR). Focused on decision intelligence, BigBear.ai leverages machine learning, data fusion, sensor networks and other innovations to help organizations make faster and ultimately more productive decisions. Naturally, the company’s platform offers significant utility in high-stakes environments.

It's just that BBAI stock hasn’t been getting the memo, at least not on a consistent basis.

Yes, BigBear.ai has gained about 28% since the start of the year. At times, the return has been substantially higher. But the core problem is that BBAI stock has trouble sticking the landing. For example, while the security is up over 262% in the past 52 weeks, it’s down roughly 41% since BBAI’s days as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), so to speak.

Still, even with its problems, BBAI stock may be the name to watch thanks to soaring short interest, where the metric currently stands at 19.78% of its float. Intuitively, rising short interest is a bad harbinger as it implies that more traders are placing bets against the targeted security. However, because these wagers are contractually obligated credit contracts, a sudden, unexpected shift in demand may create a whipsaw effect.

Under everyday circumstances, investors initiate a position by buying to open. This would be considered a debit-based transaction as investors pay for their securities upfront. However, in a short position, speculators initiate the trade by selling to open. The shares that are sold were borrowed from a broker, effectively meaning that they’re on credit. So, either way, the broker must be made whole.

Subsequently, a short squeeze occurs when the targeted security moves in the “wrong” direction relative to the bears (meaning up). Under this unfavorable scenario, prudent speculators cut their losses early, which creates buying pressure (due to the buy-to-close transactions occurring at breakneck speeds).

It goes without saying that there’s no guarantee that such an outcome will materialize for BBAI stock. However, back in 2022, short interest against BigBear.ai was practically subterranean. Despite a net decline in share price relative to prior peaks, short interest has been exploding higher.

In fact, available data shows a nearly 60-fold increase in short interest. I believe the implications for BBAI stock are obvious.