Cameco Stock UPGRADE: Here’s CCJ’s New Target Price

Cameco Stock Breaks Out on New Highs — Why $100 Is in Sight

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) just surged to a new all-time high, and the move isn’t just momentum, it’s backed by a sharp shift in global uranium demand, tighter supply, and strong technicals that signal higher prices ahead.

U.S. Accelerates Strategic Uranium Reserve Plan

According to a Bloomberg report, U.S. officials are ramping up efforts to grow a domestic uranium reserve — part of a broader policy push to reduce reliance on Russian uranium and bolster nuclear power as a clean energy source.

This comes as Cameco finalizes a long-term uranium hexafluoride (UF6) supply deal with Slovenské elektrárne, Slovakia’s largest power generator.

These long-term international agreements are critical. They signal confidence in future demand and secure consistent revenue streams for Cameco, reinforcing its bullish long-term setup.

Production Setback Creates Short-Term Volatility, Long-Term Opportunity

On the surface, Cameco’s 2025 production guidance took a hit. The company now expects output from its McArthur River/Key Lake operation to fall to 14–15 million pounds of U3O8, down from the earlier 18 million target. Development delays in transitioning to new mining areas are the core issue.

This is one reason that Wall Street has dropped their expectations for the company’s next quarterly earnings per share on October 30.

However, Cameco’s Cigar Lake mine continues to outperform, and management believes it could offset up to 1 million pounds of the shortfall.

Even with this adjustment, the broader picture remains supportive: uranium supply remains structurally tight, while demand from both utilities and sovereign buyers continues to grow.

Technical Setup: Golden Cross + New Highs = Bullish Momentum

Cameco stock has been in a short-term uptrend since May, confirmed by a bullish Golden Cross formation when the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day. This pattern often precedes strong upside momentum over the following 3–6 months.

As of yesterday’s close, shares broke above $85 for the first time ever, setting a new all-time high and triggering additional technical breakout buying.

With no overhead resistance on the chart, Cameco has a clear runway toward $100.

Analyst Coverage: Bullish but Topped Out

Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish. 94% of ratings are Buy, but the average price target sits at just $88, only modestly above current levels.

This suggests analysts may need to re-rate the stock higher if earnings or guidance surprise to the upside.

One such signal came yesterday, when CLSA initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $102 price target, representing over 20% upside from early September levels.

Next Catalyst: Earnings on October 30

Cameco reports earnings before the market opens on October 30. Last quarter, the company posted $0.71 EPS, beating estimates by $0.20. For Q3, analysts expect a small loss of $0.03, largely reflecting production delays.

Still, revenue is expected to remain strong, following +47% year-over-year growth last quarter.

A strong top-line print or any upward revisions to 2026 production outlook could fuel another wave of institutional buying.

Long-Term Trend Remains Bullish

There is no real “Wall of Worry” left on this trade, which is the only nit that I have to pick on.

The market is aligned with Cameco’s long-term thesis: nuclear power is gaining ground, and government stockpiles are growing. That puts a floor under uranium demand, and Cameco is one of the few publicly traded ways to get exposure.

Cameco remains locked in a long-term bull market trend with a target price of $100.