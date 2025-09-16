It’s All Hands on Deck as Wolfspeed’s (WOLF) Options Flow Goes Berserk

When filtering out underperforming securities, Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) would undoubtedly rank near the top of the ignominious list. Since the beginning of this year, WOLF stock has lost roughly 62% of equity value. In the past 52 weeks, it’s down 69%. And in the trailing five years, WOLF has been utterly obliterated, hemorrhaging 96%.

It’s now wonder, then, that Wolfspeed’s unusual options activity has been ugly — but it’s the narrative of transition that should warrant a closer look. In the month of September thus far, Barchart’s options flow screener (which focuses exclusively on big block transactions likely placed by institutional investors) indicates that cumulative net trade sentiment sits at $321,100 below parity. On the surface, it appears the bears control the market.

Interestingly, though, net trade sentiment at time of writing (early Tuesday afternoon) jumped to $867,600 above parity. Further, driving this pivot in trajectory is $398,300 worth of $4 calls expiring Sept. 26. Because the net trade sentiment is bullish, the implication is that these calls are debit-based transactions.

While confident inferences can’t be made, there is an outside possibility that these are naked debit calls. If so, the breakeven price for these options would be $4.40 — an awfully aggressive target.

On the surface, such an outlandish wager would seem reckless. As such, it’s best to take the options flow data with a huge grain of salt. Nevertheless, there is a case for WOLF stock to potentially scream higher from current levels.

Yes, Wolfspeed is down 15% so far during the Tuesday session. However, the latest short interest data shows that the metric stands at 28% of its float. That’s higher than Opendoor’s (NASDAQ:OPEN) short interest of 25.47%. Therefore, the speculation is that WOLF stock can get some of the short-squeeze love.

It’s worth pointing out that both securities have subterranean short interest ratios, with WOLF’s landing at 0.58 days to cover. This ratio means that it would take a little over half-a-day for bearish speculators to unwind their short positions. Therefore, WOLF stock wouldn’t necessarily be considered a stable long-term investment.

However, traders will note that Opendoor managed to swing higher despite its short interest ratio of only 0.40 days to cover. Combined with the unusual options flow, WOLF stock may intrigue gamblers of all stripes.