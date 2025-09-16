Opendoor (OPEN) Slipped Recently: Is This a Discount or a Sign of Trouble?

There’s no question that Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) easily ranks among the most impressive outperformers on Wall Street. Operating as an iBuyer, Opendoor buys homes directly from individual sellers, offering cash offers without the delays and hassles typical of residential real estate listings. Naturally, the company enjoyed profound relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic, when contactless transactions commanded a pretty premium.

As society gradually normalized from the (hopefully) one-off crisis, Opendoor saw its contactless offering lose its charm — which is expected for any low-hanging fruit. But the biggest headwind stemmed from the economy, along with the sometimes-cruel forces of supply and demand.

During the worst period of the COVID malaise, borrowing costs were practically at bottom-barrel rates. However, in a bid to address runaway inflation, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate. While this action helped mitigate skyrocketing prices, it also made home prices — which were already elevated — even more holistically unattainable due to the increased mortgage burden.

Subsequently, OPEN stock tanked. That said, its resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable. Yes, OPEN is down about 4% on Tuesday. However, in the trailing five sessions, it’s up around 44%. In the past month, it has gained about 143%. And finally, during the trailing half-year period, OPEN shot up approximately 670%.

Driving sentiment appears to be a classic short squeeze.

According to Fintel, the short interest of OPEN stock currently stands at 25.47% of its float. Essentially, a significant amount of positions on Opendoor revolve around wagers betting that the security will fall down. Ordinarily, high short interest is a bearish indicator. However, because the underlying position is a credit-based transaction, the broker providing the shares to be sold short must be made whole. So, either way, there will be buying action.

Invariably, what makes short squeezes so attractive is that contrarian bulls may collectively force the bears to exit early. This action may spark widespread buy-to-close transactions, which explains how targeted securities can squeeze out bearish speculators. However, because the short interest ratio of OPEN stock is only 0.40 days to cover, the euphoria could also be short-lived.

Still, it’s interesting that since 2021, Opendoor has incurred a sizable loss of value while short interest has increased over 13-fold. Again, short squeezes are difficult phenomena to dissect because of the intense emotions involved. The miniscule short interest ratio also presents high risks.

Ultimately, OPEN stock is a crapshoot. Statistically, the trend isn’t favorable. However, short squeezes can often do funny things.