This Is Why IBM Stock Could Surge to $1,000 by 2033

A quantum computing revolution is seen as the “next big thing” after AI, and it may be coming soon as breakthroughs accelerate. Most investors are still focused on AI stocks, but quantum computing companies are speedily making breakthroughs that may translate into triple-digit gains for many of them.

IBM (IBM) could be the company spearheading quantum computing. If it succeeds, $1,000 and beyond is likely.

The quantum computing market is still tiny in comparison to AI, but as traditional computing power turns into a ceiling for AI, companies are looking for a breakthrough in quantum computing to continue driving progress. This is why smaller quantum computing startups like IonQ (IONQ), Rigetti (RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) have delivered explosive gains.

However, I believe IBM will be the biggest winner, as it has been pursuing commercially viable quantum computing for decades, and it has the deeper pocket.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal story, it is “leading the way” in the “Quantum Advantage” race. The market could be huge within the next decade.

IBM’s quantum roadmap

IBM is partnering up with chipmakers and many other companies in the quantum computing space. It is now working on making large-scale quantum computing a reality.

Major analysts expect “significant revenue” from quantum computing being generated by the likes of IBM. The company’s CEO believes quantum hardware makers will start taking off as that happens.

IBM’s flagship project is IBM Quantum Starlink, and the company describes it as the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer that can perform 20,000 times more operations than today's quantum computers and execute 100 million quantum operations across 200 logical qubits.

In the 2030s, IBM targets 1 billion quantum operations over 2,000 logical qubits. When paired with AI, this level of compute power will allow for an enormous amount of progress, and of course, the company will be able to reap the benefits like Nvidia (NVDA) is reaping now with AI chips.

Time to buy IBM stock?

IBM stock has been surging since 2023, mainly due to the company making progress on cloud computing and the enthusiasm surrounding quantum computing. However, once quantum computing breakthroughs start translating into the income statement, Wall Street is sure to become extremely bullish.

Many expect this to happen within the next decade.

In the meantime, I believe buying and holding IBM stock is a great idea. Revenue growth is accelerating, with revenue growth of 7.66% in Q2 2025. This beat estimates by 2.32%. EPS also grew 17.9% and beat estimates by 5.47%. Net income of $2.19 billion is more than what all quantum computing startups combined raised through dilution for all of Q2.

And you get a 2.63% dividend yield to sweeten the deal.