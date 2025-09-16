Wall Street is Losing Faith in the Fed

U.S. equity futures ticked higher Tuesday as traders braced for the two-day Fed policy meeting. A one quarter percent rate cut is fully priced in according to CME FedWatch, but investors are zeroed in on Chair Powell’s press conference for guidance on what comes next.
The Chairman’s post-meeting press conference on Wednesday is likely to send stocks 5% in one direction or another. Were I a wagering man – I missed my 15-game parlay with the Viking’s loss – I would suspect that the move will be 5% lower as this market appears ahead of itself on fundamentals.
Sentiment remains optimistic after the S&P 500 broke above 6,600 for the first time ever.
Monday’s rally was fueled by a broad tech surge, Trump’s upbeat China trade commentary, and Oracle’s reported role in the U.S.-China TikTok agreement.
But underneath the rally, nerves are building over the political takeover of the Fed. A CNBC Fed Survey found:
Meanwhile, Trump’s UK state visit begins tonight, and his tariff agenda is pressing forward.
The U.S. implemented a 15% reduced tariff on Japanese autos today, while Treasury Sec. Bessent says the Supreme Court will uphold Trump’s tariff powers.
Tuesday’s Key Drivers:
Oracle (ORCL) $135.76 +4.9%
CBS reports the company is a key player in TikTok's U.S. rescue plan as part of a broader U.S.-China framework agreement.
Novo Nordisk (NVO) $57.12 +2.7%
Shares jump on positive Phase 3 trial results for new obesity drug Cagrilintide, showing 11.8% weight loss over 68 weeks.
Alphabet (GOOG) $202.33 +2.1%
Announces major UK data center investment, part of a £5 billion push to power AI infrastructure in Europe.
Tesla (TSLA) $288.91 +1.9%
Riding momentum from Monday's breakout and tech sector strength.
Nvidia (NVDA) $462.74 -1.2%
Reuters reports limited demand in China for its new RTX6000D chip, dampening bullish sentiment ahead of earnings.
Markets are rallying into the Fed meeting, but there’s a strong chance this turns into a “sell-the-news” event—especially if Powell comes off more dovish than expected. That could trigger a sector rotation out of tech and into value/cyclicals.
More broadly, the Fed’s political takeover is now official. Stephen Miran will attend his first meeting today, while Trump’s long game seems to be designed to reshape monetary policy by force. The risk for investors? Higher inflation, higher unemployment, and long-term Fed credibility damage.
We’ve seen a surge in the higher speculation stocks in the market over the last week, that could be a concern.
Yesterday’s rally in the “AI Nucelar” industry was sparked by the Administration’s comments on “securing” nuclear power and the fuel required to produce it.
Those comments played out handily for investors in Cameco (CCJ) and Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) as it rings a familiar tone heard ahead of the Department of Defense’s move to acquire rare earth element miner MP Products.
The flip side of that coin is that the highly speculative industries are often the last to make big moves higher ahead of a “healthy correction” in the market. When it happens – not “if” – I will have you prepared with a list of stocks to buy at “buy the dip” prices.
For now, enjoy the higher prices likely to come as the Fed starts its most important meeting of the year.
