Why Oracle Is the Next $1 Trillion Company in Plain Sight

Oracle (ORCL) was once considered a legacy company, sliding out of relevancy as other, more cutting-edge companies took over. However, that bearish argument has been turned on its head after CEO Larry Ellison took the podium during the Stargate project announcement earlier this year.

This company is playing a pivotal role in not just AI and data centers, but in other deals the government is making, thanks to its newfound connections to several high-profile individuals in the Trump administration.

The most recent one being discussed on Wall Street is the TikTok deal. In this deal, Oracle will continue managing TikTok's data collection and software updates as part of the deal structure. The company will also maintain its cloud infrastructure partnership with TikTok, which means Oracle will continue routing American user data through domestic servers.

The TikTok deal involves multiple companies forming a consortium, including Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake. The agreement will include both new investors and existing stakeholders from ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the deal is expected to be finalized within 30 to 45 days. The framework involves licensing TikTok's algorithm to a US entity while Oracle continues providing the technical infrastructure.

And this may be just the start.

Oracle to $1 trillion?

Oracle recently signed a $300 billion deal with OpenAI, and good news seems to be coming faster and faster. The stock is up 84% year-to-date, with Q1 FY Remaining Performance Obligations surging 359% to $455 billion (the total value of future revenue the company is contractually obligated to deliver to customers).

This number is only expected to surge more, especially with the OpenAI deal, the TikTok deal, and more possible big-name contracts in the coming months.

As such, Oracle reaching a $1 trillion valuation is now a matter of when, not if.

I see ORCL stock at $350-360 by year-end, or above $400 if another $100 billion+ contract is signed.