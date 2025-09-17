Is NVIDIA Obsolete in China?

The market is moving cautiously ahead of the Fed’s rate decision this afternoon, with a 25 basis-point cut fully priced in. However, the real market mover will be the updated “dot plot,” the tone of Powell’s press conference, and the potential emergence of FOMC dissenters, including new Fed governor Stephen Miran.
Meanwhile, the trade war with China and geopolitical risk is flaring as China bans Nvidia’s AI chips - including the H20, designed specifically for China - in favor of Alibaba’s domestic AI accelerators. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called the news “disappointing” but said, “we can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be.”
Late in the day on Tuesday, the Trump Administration announced another delay for the TikTok deal with China, further signaling a potential souring (even further) of the trade war with China.
Also in focus: StubHub launches its long-awaited IPO today at $23.50/share, valuing the ticketing platform at $8.6 billion, and mortgage refinancing activity just jumped 58% week-over-week on rate drop momentum.
This is the third large IPO in the last month leading some analysts to start referring to the IPO market as becoming “frothy”.
Key Drivers for Wednesday’s Trading
NVDA $438.10 –2.1% - China’s internet regulator orders halt on Nvidia AI chip purchases; CEO Jensen Huang calls it “a rollercoaster” and guides analysts to exclude China in forecasts.
BABA $87.12 +3.4% - Surges after China Unicom selects Alibaba’s AI accelerators for major data center rollout. China’s domestic push boosts local semi/chip players.
STUB (IPO) - StubHub to debut on NYSE today at $23.50/share, valuing company at $8.6B. Raised $800M in offering; watch for day-one volatility.
Toll Brothers (TOL) $96.22 +2.1% - Riding tailwinds from falling mortgage rates and 58% surge in refinancing activity.
ARM $63.77 –1.9% - Weakness in high-beta chip names after China’s Nvidia ban raises concerns about broader AI-chip demand and export exposure.
Markets are walking a tightrope today. A 25-basis-point rate cut is expected, but Powell’s guidance and the dot plot will determine if stocks can hold current levels or slip lower. If the Fed sounds too cautious or if dissent fractures the FOMC narrative, we could see renewed volatility.
Meanwhile, China’s AI crackdown on Nvidia is a real threat to Big Tech’s global reach. The shift toward self-reliant AI infrastructure in China is bullish for Alibaba—but bearish for U.S. chip dominance and a clear headwind for the Nasdaq 100, where Nvidia carries significant weight. If sentiment turns broadly against AI chipmakers, the index could roll over fast.
On the flip side, rate-sensitive sectors are perking up. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is pushing back toward recent highs, fueled by falling mortgage rates and a massive spike in refinancing activity. If Powell hints at a continued easing cycle, the move in housing stocks could accelerate.
Watch bonds, gold, and the dollar for the market’s real-time take on Powell’s tone. A dovish slip could ignite another leg higher in the stocks market’s drift higher.
A hawkish surprise from the Fed or Powell? Look out below.
