Short-Squeeze Alert: Why Kohl’s (KSS) Stock Continues to Astound Wall Street

In an age where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) seeks domination in practically every area of commerce, brick-and-mortar retail businesses — especially those in the staid department store sector — face severe pressure. That’s really the case for Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS). Despite an impressive run this year (which began in the spring season), the tape for KSS stock doesn’t lie.

In the past 52 weeks, the department store lost more than 5% of equity value. Over the past five years, the security has tumbled over 24%. It’s not that these numbers are necessarily horrific — certainly, there are worse figures out there. Fundamentally, though, it’s not clear where the company can generate a sustained recovery, clouding the outlook for KSS stock.

True, Kohl’s delivered what would be considered a strong earnings report recently. For the second quarter, earnings per share landed at 56 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 29 cents. Further, revenue hit $3.35 billion, above the expected tally of $3.32 billion. Still, as CNBC pointed out, Kohl’s sales have been slumping — and its leadership turmoil hasn’t helped matters.

As in politics, though, it’s the final vote that matters — not the candidate’s personality or past (or even current) controversies. On Wall Street, investors have effectively voted for KSS stock consistently and robustly since April of this year.

It raises the obvious question: why?

Yes, experts can point to certain tailwinds, such as the seasonal impact of back-to-school shopping and the anticipation of the holidays. However, KSS stock has been moving much earlier than these calendar-specific catalysts. More than likely, the security is benefiting from a classic short squeeze.

Evidence comes from Fintel, which notes that the short interest of KSS stock currently stands at 28.69% of its float. To be clear, there’s no one absolute metric that defines the magnitude of short interest as problematic. However, Charles Schwab notes that a metric of 10% or higher may represent a red flag.

Ordinarily, short interest implies bearishness as there is a significant number of positions betting against the targeted security. However, it’s also a possible contrarian signal because an unexpected sentiment reversal could blow up the bearish position, thus creating an explosive rise in the share price.

One related metric to watch closely is Kohl’s short interest ratio, which stands at 7.55 days to cover. Essentially, this metric means that it would take 1.5 business weeks for the bears to fully unwind their short exposure.

As such, even though short interest has been dropping from its prior highs, the underlying ratio remains quite elevated. Therefore, it would not be surprising if KSS stock still has some legs left.