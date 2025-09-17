Worlds Collide: Short Traders and Dip Buyers Duke It Out Over D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

Although the tech ecosystem has largely centered on artificial intelligence, quantum computing has been a heavy hitter in the market. While enterprises like D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) remain in the early stages of innovation, the proof of concept is gaining root. Further, D-Wave’s unique approach to the underlying sector — combined with the contrarian pull of elevated short interest — might make QBTS stock a standout player.

Presently, most quantum-computing specialists focus on an approach known as gate model, which uses qubits manipulated by quantum gates (a physical operation that changes the state of a qubit). Fundamentally, gate-model computers build quantum circuits step by step, running general algorithms. As such, these quantum computers can address a wide range of problems and develop complex simulations and algorithms.

However, the current issue is scaling. While the gate-model approach could revolutionize general computing, the technology is hampered by breakdowns and the need for error correction. On the flipside, D-Wave Quantum focuses on a specific subset within the quantum realm called annealing.

A specialized technique, annealing involves quantum tunneling — a phenomenon in which an object passes through a potential energy barrier that under classic physics would not be passable due to insufficient energy. Quantum annealing is effective for specific tasks, such as logistics and routing or pattern matching, clustering and resource allocation.

As with anything, there are drawbacks. For the annealing approach, it’s not well-suited for general algorithms and universal computing tasks (i.e. running arbitrary code). However, because annealing is a specialized tool, it already offers real-world utilitarian value.

Despite the compelling fundamentals, what really appears to be driving QBTS stock higher is speculation. More to the point, Fintel reports that D-Wave’s short interest stands at 19.82% of its float. That’s conspicuously higher than its peers, such as Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) at 16.19% and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) at 15.27%.

What’s really unusual is the direct relationship between rising short interest and the ascension of QBTS stock. From October 2022 to early September 2025, the correlation coefficient between D-Wave’s short interest and its equity’s price action clocked in at 77.94%.

Basically, as the bears piled into the short trade, QBTS stock has jumped higher. Further, because the short interest ratio is 1.51 days to cover — or the length of time needed for the bears to fully unwind their short exposure — D-Wave may still benefit from this contrarian fulcrum.

As such, speculators will still want to keep tabs on QBTS stock.