Can ASML Stock Continue Its Stratospheric Run? Here’s What the Data Says

While the Federal Reserve has predictably lowered the benchmark interest rate, the economy appears headed for stagflation. With the labor market struggling for traction — especially following a recent negative revision — and inflation rising, circumstances don’t appear particularly favorable for the equities market.

Apparently, wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) didn’t get the memo.

On Thursday early afternoon, ASML stock found itself up nearly 7%. In the trailing month, the security has gained almost 25%, a remarkable performance. For context, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index is up 4% during the same frame.

Sifting through the news cycle, it’s not entirely clear what drove ASML stock to the clouds. However, it’s likely that the company — which practically monopolizes the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market — is receiving some perceived carryover effects from the recent deal between Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since ASML commands a moat in the EUV business, a potential acceleration in Intel’s roadmap could lead to increased demand for the underlying machinery. Essentially, in order for advanced semiconductors to stay competitive, chipmakers must print intricate designs on silicon wafers. This process requires highly specialized equipment — and that makes ASML a tech gatekeeper.

It’s not surprising, then, that ASML stock has benefited from a surge in investor interest. But the question now is, how long can this rally last?

Quantitatively, ASML stock in the past 10 weeks has printed six up weeks (defined as the return between Monday’s open and Friday’s close) and four down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Since January 2019, the 6-4-U sequence has materialized 68 times, with ASML up 59 times at the end of the following 10-week period.

Interestingly, an out-of-sample analysis of the aforementioned sequence focused on the 2010s decade also implies a gradual upside march. This doesn’t mean that ASML stock is guaranteed to move higher. However, because of the fundamental moat, ASML is a reliable — albeit somewhat boring — investment asset.

In terms of trading action, it’s possible that the 950/970 bull call spread expiring Oct. 24 may be the most ambitious that speculators might consider based on the 6-4-U sequence’s empirically projected pathways. The one factor to keep in mind, though, is that the enormous run in the past month may lead to a slowdown in acceleration. That said, there should be enough juice for ASML stock to rise 4% to hit the $970 target at expiration.