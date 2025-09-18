Fed Cuts Rates in High-Stakes Gamble as Stagflation Looms

Finally. The Federal Reserve finally cut interest rates by the 25 basis basis points expected, the first cut in nine months. It was not a unanimous decision. Newly appointed governor Stephan Miran dissented, arguing for a 50 basis point cut.
The primary reason was the "weaker" labor market, which is signalling to the market it is prioritizing jobs over inflation, which rose in the latest report. The market is now expecting four more rate cuts to occur before the end of 2026.
Despite this, the Fed remains the most divided over direction that has happened in ages. Nine governors want two more cuts before the end of the year, but six want no more cuts. With only two meetings left in 2025, this is a huge divergence of opinion at the central bank.
Of equal importance is the fact the Fed will likely be cutting interest rates into a period of rising inflation, an almost unheard of move. Moreover, it also projects moderating personal consumption expenditures and unemployment in the 4.3% to 4.5% range. Taken together, it seems clear stagflation is at hand.
Investors, though, should prepare for what comes next. This is the first time in 30 years the Fed has cut interest rates when the S&P 500 is at record highs,though it was fairly common in the 1980s and 90s.
The last 20 times the Fed did this, the market always rose afterwards and did so by around 14% on average. It's a fairly good assumption the bulls will remain in charge for at least the next 12 months.
They say to be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. While the market has been pricing in interest rate cuts for some time, and the historical record suggests we'll see the stock market rising sharply over the next year, we're also heading into a period of apparent stagflation.
The labor market is stuck and inflation is rising. Some of the blame must be laid at the feet of the Fed for dragging its feet on cutting interest rates when it could have mattered and been effective. It is to blame for being caught in the pincers of rising inflation and a weakening labor market.
Now Powell needs to do triage for "risk management," in his words, and we're likely going to see at least two more cuts before the end of the year. Buckle up! It's going to be a fun ride.
