Fed Cuts Rates in High-Stakes Gamble as Stagflation Looms

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 18, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (+0.86%) 10-Year Yield: (-0.03%) 3.1 bps Nasdaq 100 Futures: (+1.04%) WTI Crude: $62.91 (+0.31%) Dow Jones Futures: (+0.68%) Gold Futures: 3,706 (-0.31%) VIX: 14.87 (-5.41%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$117.251 (+0.42%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Finally. The Federal Reserve finally cut interest rates by the 25 basis basis points expected, the first cut in nine months. It was not a unanimous decision. Newly appointed governor Stephan Miran dissented, arguing for a 50 basis point cut.

The primary reason was the "weaker" labor market, which is signalling to the market it is prioritizing jobs over inflation, which rose in the latest report. The market is now expecting four more rate cuts to occur before the end of 2026.

Despite this, the Fed remains the most divided over direction that has happened in ages. Nine governors want two more cuts before the end of the year, but six want no more cuts. With only two meetings left in 2025, this is a huge divergence of opinion at the central bank.

Of equal importance is the fact the Fed will likely be cutting interest rates into a period of rising inflation, an almost unheard of move. Moreover, it also projects moderating personal consumption expenditures and unemployment in the 4.3% to 4.5% range. Taken together, it seems clear stagflation is at hand.

Investors, though, should prepare for what comes next. This is the first time in 30 years the Fed has cut interest rates when the S&P 500 is at record highs,though it was fairly common in the 1980s and 90s.

The last 20 times the Fed did this, the market always rose afterwards and did so by around 14% on average. It's a fairly good assumption the bulls will remain in charge for at least the next 12 months.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Broadcom (AVGO) $353.20 +2.0% - The AI chipmaker is moving higher on no news, but the interest rate environment is going to be bullish for the tech sector in particular.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $171.86 -2.1% - Bloomberg reports the AI shop is close to finalizing a $1.02 billion contract with the U.K. Ministry of Defense, replacing an existing deal that is set to expire.

Crowdstrike (CRWD) $467.66 +5.0% - The cloud security outfit is rising on the continued buzz out of its Fal.Con 2025 conference in Las Vegas where it announced the acquisition of AI security specialist Pangea on Tuesday and introduced its Agentic Security Platform" with new AI-driven features.

Nucor (NUE) $137.25 -3.9% - The steelmaker cut third quarter guidance with earnings expected to fall across all three of its segments due to lower volumes and margin compression.

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) $37.00 -4.1% - Aircraft structures manufacturer seems to be falling after Boeing (BA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that certification of the 737 MAX 10 has been pushed back to mid-2026 due to unresolved technical issues with engine integration and wiring systems. Spirit AeroSystems manufactures the majority of the fuselage sections for the 737 family.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

AbbVie (ABBV) upgraded to Buy at Berenberg, tgt $270

Kroger (KR) upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital, tgt $75

Netflix (NFLX) upgrade to Buy at Loop Capital, tgt $1,350

Zillow (Z) upgraded to Outperform at Bernstein, tgt $105

Vistra (VST) upgraded to Buy at Daiwa Securities, tgt $250

Downgrades:

Eli Lilly (LLY) downgraded to Hold at Berenberg, tgt $830

HedEx downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI, tgt $243

Merck (MRK) downgraded to Hold at Berenberg, tgt $90

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to Neutral at Goldman, tgt $37

Tenaris (TS) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler, tgt $41

Today’s Bottom Line:

They say to be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. While the market has been pricing in interest rate cuts for some time, and the historical record suggests we'll see the stock market rising sharply over the next year, we're also heading into a period of apparent stagflation.

The labor market is stuck and inflation is rising. Some of the blame must be laid at the feet of the Fed for dragging its feet on cutting interest rates when it could have mattered and been effective. It is to blame for being caught in the pincers of rising inflation and a weakening labor market.

Now Powell needs to do triage for "risk management," in his words, and we're likely going to see at least two more cuts before the end of the year. Buckle up! It's going to be a fun ride.