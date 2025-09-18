QBTS Stock Nears $25. Don’t Buy Until This Happens

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) has been on an explosive rally and has nearly quadrupled since April. The performance has been above and beyond anything even the most bullish analysts had expected, considering the company is still largely pre-revenue and is burning cash alarmingly fast.

However, the ace in the hole is the search for the “next big thing” after AI. Quantum computing is obviously the first thing that springs to mind. The AI narrative goes hand-in-hand, as QC would allow for massively more computing power to be allocated to AI models.

However, it is likely premature for a long-term committed investment in these QC companies. No one knows how things will pan out a decade from now. This does not mean that you should neglect the short-term opportunities that have allowed many investors to land multibaggers.

QBTS stock has surged 43% in just the past five days, with the immediate catalyst being D-Wave's inaugural Qubits Japan 2025 quantum computing user conference held in Tokyo on September 17. Last year, it won a quantum AI drug discovery project with Japan Tobacco and a network optimization deal with NTT DOCOMO. This has already reduced network congestion by 15%.

Why more upside is likely

Investors are pouring money into quantum computing stocks, and there are only a handful of pure-plays to bet on. Quantum computing ETFs are seeing significant inflows, and QBTS is also receiving tailwinds from here. The company has used this to raise an unprecedented amount of cash. It reported a $800 million cash balance in Q2 and is also increasing its spending on making quantum computing breakthroughs.

I expect this positive feedback loop to eventually lead the stock above $25 and around $40 by year-end if the hype does not fade.

However, near-term signals are more precarious. The relative strength index is at the overbought level.

The stock took a pause and declined from nearly $20 to $13.6 the last time this happened.

As such, I would let QBTS stock settle before buying in again. A possible retracement to the $20 resistance level would be a great buying opportunity.