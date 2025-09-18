Quantum Stocks Are Back: Why Rigetti (RGTI) Is Leading the Charge

Rigetti Stock Surges 50% as Quantum Stocks Take Center Stage again

Quantum computing companies like Rigetti Computing (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) and IonQ Inc. (IONQ) are charging higher in September, repeating a scene that the market saw in November of 2024 when some of these stocks saw 500%+ returns in just months.

Quantum computing has long been the tech world’s favorite punchline, always 15-20 years away. But while CEOs slap “AI-powered” on everything they touch, quantum engineers are delivering breakthroughs that suggest “15 years away” is finally turning into “next quarter.”

Microsoft recently announced a new state of matter for quantum systems.

Google built a machine that completed, in five minutes, a task that would take today’s best supercomputers longer than the age of the universe.

IBM now promises a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029—cutting the classic five-year timeline down to four.

Even skeptics are changing their tone. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who once said quantum utility was 15–20 years away, now says we’re “within reach” of solving real problems—and he’s backing it with capital.

Nvidia Is Increasing its Quantum Presence

In just the past week, Nvidia’s venture arm backed three quantum hardware firms - QuEra, Quantinuum, and PsiQuantum - each using different quantum approaches.

The company is also building hybrid quantum–AI data centers in partnership with Oxford Quantum Circuits and Digital Realty. Nvidia’s CUDA-Q software stack is already integrating quantum processors with GPU-based AI platforms.

The takeaway: Nvidia isn’t just forecasting the future. It’s building the infrastructure and stacking the partnerships that signal quantum computing is about to get real.

That raises the stakes for every player in the sector, including Rigetti.

While the giants dominate headlines, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) has quietly carved out a position as the only public pure-play quantum company with its own full-stack hardware.

RGTI shares are up over 50% in the past two weeks, triggered by strong contract momentum, improved execution from new leadership, and renewed attention on the quantum theme. The company holds over $50 million in active contracts from DARPA, the Department of Energy, and the UK government, providing non-dilutive capital and validation.

Rigetti’s Chart: A Classic Volatility Breakout

This latest rally began when Rigetti broke above its upper Bollinger Band—triggering a textbook volatility surge. Shares cleared the critical $20 level for the first time on Wednesday and tacked on another 5% Thursday morning.

The RSI now sits above 70, signaling short-term overbought conditions. Volume has been strong but not euphoric. That suggests a healthy correction is likely as traders lock in profits and technicals reset.

How to Trade Rigetti: Watch for the Pullback

Investors should watch for a retracement toward $20, which now acts as key support. That would mark a roughly 15% pullback from current levels, a typical reset after a fast move.

If $20 doesn’t hold, $17.50 becomes the next line in the sand. A breakdown there could unwind the bullish setup and reintroduce wider volatility.

For now, that $20–$17.50 zone is the "buy-the-dip" window.

Bottom Line

Rigetti isn’t profitable. It’s not in the AI hype cycle. But it’s one of the few real quantum bets left on the market, and momentum is building fast.

With Nvidia throwing weight behind quantum infrastructure and Rigetti proving it can execute, the setup here is high risk… and potentially high reward.