Semiconductor Giant AMD Finds Itself as the Third Wheel Following Intel-Nvidia Deal

Although semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been on a strong run between the early spring season to late summer, the underlying security has recently encountered conspicuous turbulence. In the trailing month, AMD stock is down more than 12%, going the opposite direction of the broader Nasdaq Composite index, which has gained 4% during the same period.

Recent news from rivals Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) aren’t helping matters. According to a Reuters report, Nvidia announced that it would invest $5 billion in Intel, essentially providing a much-needed lifeline for the embattled chipmaker. Further, the deal comes just weeks after the White House produced a remarkable agreement to invest in INTC stock for the purposes of advancing American technology and manufacturing leadership.

At the time, Intel enjoyed a solid bump in market value but nothing like the 26.5% catapult launch INTC enjoyed during Thursday’s late-morning session. On the other end, AMD stock has suffered a 3% decline on the day thus far.

While Advanced Micro’s leadership team has arguably been making a series of strong moves, it appears to be relatively quiet on the political front. To be sure, CEO Lisa Su has stated that U.S.-made chips at Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE:TSM) Arizona facility are more expensive than Taiwan-sourced chips but that the overall benefits make the domestic purchases worth it.

Still, other major companies — such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) — have effectively made accretive promises to bolster the U.S. manufacturing footprint. Such actions appear to have flattered the Trump administration, placing them within a positive spotlight.

Quantitatively, AMD stock in the trailing 10 weeks has printed five up weeks (defined as the return between Monday’s open and Friday’s close) and five down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Statistically, there is a case to be made that traders ought to consider the decline as a contrarian opportunity.

In the 40 times that the 5-5-U sequence flashed on a rolling basis since January 2019, AMD stock found itself up 32 times. Of course, the viability of this stat depends largely on the sentiment regime being stable. That’s an incredibly difficult matter to assess. Still, with so much interest focused on the chipmaking space, AMD’s perceived discount is tempting.

As such, one bold idea to consider is the 155/160 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17. Should AMD stock rise through the second-leg strike price ($160) at expiration, the maximum payout would be over 127%.