Darden Restaurants (DRI) was a Big Loser on Thursday But Can It Make a Comeback?

Amid a tough economic environment complicated by a weakened jobs market and elevated inflation, its not particularly surprising that Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has struggled for traction. Still, by delivering a mixed earnings report which mitigated some of the deepest concerns against the dining industry, DRI stock arguably deserved a nuanced take.

Instead, Wall Street took DRI out into the back alley and gave it a merciless beatdown. Nuance? That concept was nowhere to be found.

On Thursday before the opening bell, Darden revealed that it posted earnings of $1.97 per share for its fiscal first quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2. On the top line, the company generated revenue of $3.04 billion, which was in line with expectations.

While the headline figures were soft, Darden managed to post net income of $257.8 million in fiscal Q1, which was up from $207.2 million from a year earlier, according to CNBC. Moreover, what arguably should have caught investors’ attention was that the company’s same-store sales rose 4.7% in the quarter.

“All our casual-dining brands saw an increase in visits year over year from guests across all income groups, but specifically those in higher-income groups,” Darden CEO Rick Cardenas stated during the earnings conference call. “You would expect that could have been some trade down, but it could be trade up from lower-income groups to the great value in casual dining.”

To be fair, the skeptics that sent DRI stock tumbling have reasons to be concerned. With the economic outlook not exactly rosy with the tariffs overhang along with other key headwinds, discretionary purchases will likely diminish. That will likely affect several key demographics which Darden targets.

That said, DRI stock in the current sentiment regime has demonstrated a tendency to attract buy-the-dip sentiments. Based on past analogs following a series of six down weeks over a 10-week period, there’s a solid chance that the bulls will eyeball the $200 target — a clean, psychologically satisfying benchmark.

As such, aggressive speculators may consider the 195/200 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17. Should DRI stock rise through the second-leg strike price ($200) at expiration, the maximum payout comes in at 100%.