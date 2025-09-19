Homebuilder Rally Over: Lennar Just Flashed a Sell Signal

Investors Bought the Rumor, now…

Homebuilder stocks staged a powerful rally in August as investors leaned into expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve easing. The trade gained momentum on the assumption that a 25-basis-point cut could stretch to 50, sparking a 20% rally across the sector.

That speculation proved misplaced, and Lennar (LEN) has since given back 7% heading into its earnings release.

Disappointing Earnings Drive LEN Lower

Lennar’s fiscal third-quarter report highlighted both strengths and weaknesses.

The company delivered earnings of $2.29 per share, $0.19 above consensus, but revenue slipped 6.4% year-over-year to $8.81 billion, missing estimates of $8.97 billion.

New orders climbed 12% to 23,004 homes, while deliveries of 21,584 were in line with the prior year. Backlog ended the quarter at 16,953 homes with a value of $6.6 billion.

For Q4, management guided lower to 20,000–21,000 new orders, deliveries of 22,000–23,000, and an average sales price between $380,000–$390,000.

Gross margins are expected to hold steady at 17.5%.

These projections indicate operational stability but little upside on profitability, reinforcing that affordability pressures remain a headwind despite improved rate dynamics.

The key question is whether lower mortgage costs will drive demand without forcing further discounting.

Lennar’s “Sell the News” Move

The market response was immediate.

Lennar shares fell 2.8% post-earnings to $129.16, snapping through one-month support at $130.

A decisive move under this level points to a test of the 50-day moving average, with the 200-day at $122 as the next potential support.

From a long-term view, Lennar remains capped by its 20-month moving average at $142.69, which acted as resistance last week ahead of the Fed meeting. That rejection underscores the ongoing bear market structure and raises the probability of deeper downside.

Lennar’s Bottom Line

Consumer demand trends reinforce this outlook.

Sales of high-ticket items like homes have slowed in response to economic uncertainty and affordability constraints.

While order growth in Q3 was encouraging, the combination of weak revenue and flat deliveries suggests momentum is fragile.

Unless Q4 execution shows clear improvement, Lennar may struggle to sustain investor confidence.

The Fed’s next rate decision looms as the critical catalyst.

Another 25-basis-point cut could provide near-term support, but any hint of inflationary pressure would lower the odds of further easing and weigh heavily on homebuilders.

For now, Lennar’s technical profile remains bearish, and traders should watch $122 as the next meaningful support level.

Lennar remains in a long-term bear market trend with a price target of $100.