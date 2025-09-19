Nvidia's $5 Billion Intel Bet Steals Spotlight From Fed Rate Cuts

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 19, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (+0.02%) 10-Year Yield: (+0.02%) 2.3 bps Nasdaq 100 Futures: (+0.07%) WTI Crude: $62.61 (-1.03%) Dow Jones Futures: (-0.07%) Gold Futures: 3,689 (+0.30%) VIX: 15.54 (-1.02%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$116,572 (-0.49%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

With the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates 25 basis points on Wednesday – the first cut since December – the stock market moved higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Ave, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posting gains. But it wasn't a rip-snorting jump as might have happened had the cuts come earlier in the year when it would have really mattered.

Now inflation is rising, the labor market is weakening, and traders had fully priced in the cuts. So the indices gained around a half percentage point each and the results were mixed.

Where Big Tech stocks like Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta (META) rose between 1% and 0.6%, respectively – and Nvidia (NVDA) jumped 3.5% after making a $5 billion investment in Intel (INTC) – you also saw Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) moving lower.

Consumer defensive and energy stocks were mostly lower while industrials and financials were mostly up. It was the proverbial mixed bag.

But that could be because of continuing mixed signals on the health of the economy. Jobless claims yesterday fell for the prior week after a brief spike the week before raised concerns that layoffs were in the cards.

Treasury yields also rose yesterday, despite the rate cuts, with 10-year Treasuries moving 3 basis points higher, 2-year Treasuries gained 2 bps, and 30-year bonds jumped 5 bps. It seems the market is still digesting what will happen next.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

FedEx (FDX) $238.25 +5.6% - The logistics specialist beat expectations on the top and bottom line, though it did warn of a $1 billion hit to 2026 earnings from tariffs.

Albemarle (ALB) $82.50 +1.9% - The global lithium producer also beat Wall Street estimates for the quarter. While analysts have a consensus "reduce" rating on ALB stock, a number of analysts raised their price targets last month.

Lennar (LEN) $129.00 -2.9% - One of the trio of homebuilders Warren Buffett bought in Q2, it missed sales and profit forecasts for the quarter as the housing market remains stalled.

Boston Beer (SAM) $229.24 +2.5% - The brewer is moving higher on no news, though shares remain down 25% so far this year.

Kohl's (KSS) $17.81 +2.5% - The department store retailer got a lift from a pair of price target increases on Wall Street. A Baird analyst raised their target to $17, though kept a "neutral" rating on the stock, while Morgan Stanley raised its price to $9 from $5 while maintaining a "reduce" rating.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

CSX (CSX) upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets, tgt $39

Nike (NKE) upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets, tgt $90

PG&E (PVG) upgrade to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $20

Vale (VALE) upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank, tgt $14

Tesla (TSLA) upgraded to Outperform at Baird, tgt $548

Downgrades:

Progressive (PGR) downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, tgt $265

Dropbox (DBX) downgraded to Sell at UBS Group, tgt $27

Innate Pharma (INPH) multiple downgrades to Hold and Neutral at Leerink Partners and HC Wainwright

Today’s Bottom Line:

Where interest rate cuts were expected, the bombshell announcement yesterday was Nvidia's investment in Intel to develop custom data centers and personal computing products. INTC stock surged more than 22%.

And just like that, the once dying semiconductor company is now at the forefront of the AI revolution. It will build for Nvidia custom x86 CPUs that NVIDIA will integrate into its AI platforms.

This is occurring just as AI capex is exploding, expanding at a 22% CAGR, or double the CAGR rate for all capex spending of the S&P 500. AI accounts for around 40% of all S&P 500 capex spend.

The timing of Nvidia's investment is interesting, too. Recall that it was almost one month ago that the Trump administration had taken a 10% stake in Intel. It made an investment of $8.9 billion in the chipmaker at $20.47 per share.

Considering just days prior Trump had called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan for being closely connected to Beijing, this was a remarkable turn of events.

Yet, about two weeks before, the administration had reportedly struck a trade deal with Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to fork over 15% of their sales of advanced chips in China in exchange for export licenses.

Now, Nvidia is making an investment in Intel. So both the government and the AI chip leader have a vested interest in the success of Intel.With INTC stock closing yesterday at $30.57, the government has already made over $5.6 billion on its Intel stake.

Here's what Trump posted on Truth Social:

With the Fed entering a new period of easing, even if only temporarily, expect a new wave of AI capex spending to wash over the market. Expect Intel's foundry operations to be very busy for the foreseeable future.