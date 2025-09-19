OKLO Stock to $150? Why It’s Not Such a Far-Fetched Idea

As far as energy companies are concerned, it’s difficult to overlook advanced nuclear technology firm Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). Since the start of the year, OKLO stock has gained over 394%, a simply stunning figure. For context, the benchmark S&P 500 index is but a speck in the rearview mirror, up less than 13% during the same frame.

Fundamentally, the incredible performance is really tied to artificial intelligence. Thanks to the blistering power consumption of data centers hosting AI-centric protocols, there has never been a greater need for securing critical resource supply chains. Further, escalating competition with China and other nations have added geopolitical urgency to the power game.

Not surprisingly, then, Oklo and its underlying potential to shift the energy paradigm — and thus the broader tech ecosphere — has attracted bullish speculators. However, the incredible performance raises the obvious question: how long can this rally last?

For those who are considering OKLO stock — especially with funds earmarked for speculation — the $150 price target could be in play.

From a technical standpoint, $150 is a clean psychological target. Sure, it’s a heuristic assumption. Further, the lack of trading data for OKLO stock means that there really isn’t an empirical basis upon which to hinge the target. Still, because OKLO has attracted the retail masses, psychological arguments may carry more weight than usual.

To be clear, the nuclear energy specialist isn’t devoid of any empirical backing. Currently, Fintel reports that the short interest of OKLO stock is 14.39% of its float. This is conspicuously above the 10% threshold which many traders view as a potential warning sign.

Between early June 2024 to early September 2025, the correlation coefficient between OKLO stock and its short interest clocked in at 61.6%. Basically, as bearish speculators bet against OKLO, the security has resolutely marched northward.

What’s really enticing is that the short interest metric likely has further room to rise. Since June of this year, the metric has continued to move upward, suggesting increased exposure to the short trade.

It must be stated that one can’t assume that the current 14.39% figure reflects bearish intent; some of the shorts could stem from hedging activity. Nevertheless, with the AI boom having its fair share of critics, it wouldn’t be shocking if the pessimists got more aggressive.

Ultimately, though, the retail crowd has been a determined bunch. As such, there may be a higher probability of OKLO stock reaching $150 first before a steep correction to $50.