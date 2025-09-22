5 Stock Watchlist: This Gold Stock Is Up 175%, and It’s Not Done Yet

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: Apple (AAPL)

Apple is back as the stock heads into one of its most favorable seasonality periods of the year.

Shares initiated a short-term breakout on Monday as Apple stock broke above its top Bollinger Band and the $250 price level.

The surge in price comes as investors react positively to reports of demand for the company’s newest phone offerings.

Investors initially “sold the news” following the company’s latest product release event last week as shares fell 5% at the event’s conclusion. The reason was that investors were unimpressed with the lack of new products, especially when it applies to new AI engagement from the company.

That lackluster response has turned bullish though with volume and prices rising, a move that reflects confidence in the company’s 3-6 month outlook.

September through December tencd to be positive for Apple as the company benefits from new products and the holiday shopping season.

Friday’s spike in prices and volume signal a volatility rally that is likely to see Apple trade to a short-term 1–3-month target price of $290.

Growth Stock of the Week: NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NVDA) signs a game-changing agreement with OpenAI on Monday. The companies announced a letter of intent to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA-powered AI systems, representing millions of GPUs. to build the next generation of AI infrastructure.

This supercomputing buildout is designed to train and run OpenAI’s future models, with the goal of deploying artificial superintelligence.

To support this massive rollout, NVIDIA intends to invest up to $100 billion progressively as each gigawatt is activated. The first gigawatt, running on NVIDIA’s new Vera Rubin platform, is slated for deployment in the second half of 2026.

CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the deal is additive to existing forward guidance, signaling more upside for investors.

Technically, NVDA has been consolidating since early August, briefly slipping below its 50-day moving average twice. However, that trendline remains in a firm bullish trend, forecasting higher prices ahead.

Today’s strategic announcement helped push the stock back toward its two-month highs near $180, putting the bulls back in control.A confirmed breakout above $185 would trigger a fresh momentum wave, with a technical price target of $200 over the next 3–6 months.

Traders should view this consolidation phase as base-building, not breakdown. The AI infrastructure megatrend remains intact and NVIDIA remains at the center of it.

Stock Under $10 of the Week:

Gold prices are breaking out again, driven by rising uncertainty around Fed policy.

While the central bank cut rates last week, long-dated bond yields surged, casting doubt on the housing sector and signaling deeper cracks in the economy. Investors are back to rotating into one of 2025’s most consistent trades: gold and gold miners.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) is one of the top performers in the space, up 175% year-to-date.

After a brief consolidation, volume is starting to build again, putting shares on track for another 17% rally toward the $8.00 level, where technical resistance is likely.

As a mid-cap miner, NGD comes with volatility. But the long-term trend remains strong.

Rising gold demand, paired with investor skepticism about the Fed’s control over inflation and growth, continues to push capital toward the miners. NGD is a high-beta way to play it, rewarding those who stay with the trend.

Income Stock of the Week: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

A review of my weekly “Income Stocks to Watch” filter yielded a large number of stocks that appear more volatile than normal, which means its time to go back to a trusted income alternative.

This week’s income pick is simple and safe: the iShares 0–3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV). With a yield of 5.18%, SGOV offers a low-risk way to generate income on sidelined cash without tying up capital in longer-duration investments.

SGOV invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of zero to three months, making it one of the most liquid and stable fixed-income options on the market. Its focus on ultra-short-term Treasuries means it carries minimal interest rate risk, insulating investors from the volatility that typically impacts longer-duration bond funds.

Because of this, SGOV is ideal for risk-averse investors or those seeking a temporary cash management vehicle while remaining in the market. While the yield is lower than longer-term bonds, it offers a more productive alternative to idle cash—especially in today’s rate environment.

Overall, SGOV is a tactical tool for capital preservation and short-term income generation, making it a smart choice for conservative portfolios or investors waiting for a better entry point into equities.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Legget & Platt (LEG)

Leggett & Platt (LEG) designs and manufactures engineered components for homes and automobiles, including bedding, furniture, flooring, and automotive seating systems.

The company is deeply tied to housing and consumer demand, both of which are now under pressure.

Last week’s Fed rate cut failed to inspire confidence as 20-30-year yields moved higher. This unusual combination raises fresh concerns for the housing market.

The bond market’s moves signals that short-term cuts won’t fix deeper economic issues. That casts doubt on housing-linked names like LEG, which some investors had been front-running in anticipation of a Fed pivot.

Technically, LEG shares are breaking down.

The stock failed to reclaim its 50-day moving average and is now slicing below its 200-day. The technical breakdown sets up for a sharp move below $9.00. The last breakdown under $9.00 led to a 17%, two-day drop, after earnings.

With Q3 results due Nov. 3, bears may want to consider December or January in-the-money puts to capitalize on the downside momentum.