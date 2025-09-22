Interest Rate Cuts and a Rise in Short Interest Shine a Spotlight on B2Gold (BTG)

Although the market got off to a slow start on Monday, precious metals miner B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) has consistently brushed aside broader concerns. Indeed, one might argue that the shifting tides benefit BTG stock, presenting a bullish case — despite the security having already gained so much this year.

It’s a remarkable print. Since the beginning of January, BTG stock has almost doubled in value, skyrocketing roughly 94%. For context, the benchmark S&P 500 — while respectable given the circumstances — has gained under 14% during the same frame. What’s more, B2Gold appears to have plenty in reserve, gaining just under 19% in the trailing one-month period.

At time of writing, BTG stock has gained more than 5%, bringing its trailing one-week performance to over 7%.

Fundamentally, a key catalyst is the Federal Reserve. Last week, the central bank reduced interest rates by 25 basis points — the first cut since December. It’s not so much the cut itself that’s the most significant factor but the anticipation of a dovish shift in monetary policy. After all, investors pegged the probability of a cut as a near-certainty.

What is noteworthy, though, is that BTG stock continued to rise after the interest rate cut was set in stone. In other words, it wasn’t just a buy-the-rumor event: investors also bought the news, which is unusual. Still, with a weakening labor market and elevated consumer prices (inflation), economic concerns could rise from here. Cynically, that could be another tailwind for B2Gold.

What’s really interesting, though, is the spike in short interest. To be clear, BTG stock isn’t traditionally considered a play on a potential short squeeze, with the aforementioned metric coming in at only 4.29% of its float. However, it’s the trajectory and the magnitude shift that warrants attention.

In September 2024, short interest sat at around 0.92% of the float. Against the current read, the metric has experienced a roughly five-fold increase in magnitude. With BTG stock continuing to defy gravity, it appears likely that the bears sense an opportunity.

Therefore, the expectation may be that short interest will swing higher, setting up a possible short squeeze down the line. While it is tempting to consider betting against BTG stock given how so much bullishness has been baked in, the narrative could actually get more exciting for the optimists.