SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is on a Record-Breaking Run But How Long Can It Last?

With the economy struggling from a weakened job market and stubborn inflation, it’s no surprise that the major indices got off to a shaky start on Monday morning. However, one enterprise continues to shine despite the gloom: financial technology (fintech) powerhouse SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Heading into the early afternoon session, SOFI stock had gained about 2%, making it one of the most actively traded securities of the hour.

To be sure, it’s not just Monday’s performance that has captured Wall Street’s attention. In the past five sessions, SOFI stock is up over 8%. In the trailing month, it has gained over 20%. Since the start of the year, SOFI has almost doubled in value, swinging up nearly 96%. Finally, in the past 52 weeks, the security has gained roughly 281%.

Fundamentally, at least part of the enthusiasm can be tied to the Federal Reserve. Last week, the central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points, the first slashing of the benchmark rate since December. With borrowing costs reduced, the pivot in monetary policy could spur growth in lending — at least that’s the theory.

Unfortunately, the economy as mentioned above has demonstrated serious signs of concern. As such, a fintech entity like SoFi also faces headwinds from the latest fundamental drivers. Subsequently, the record-breaking run in SOFI stock — which has printed eight consecutive up weeks and is on course to print nine this week — may arouse skepticism.

One factor to keep in mind, though, is short interest. Between late March 2024 to early September 2025, SOFI’s short interest as a percentage of its float fell from 22.98% to 8.61%. Speculatively, though, with SOFI stock having gained so much during this period, short interest will probably shoot higher — just like it did in prior years.

That could set up an interesting scenario where SOFI stock may incur a correction. To be quite blunt, the security may need a corrective lull to digest the enormous spike in valuation. But with short interest elevated and SOFI deflated, the two metrics could perform a positional interchange — in colloquial language, a “switcheroo.”

Therefore, SOFI stock could be at risk of incurring red ink at some point. If it does, optimistic investors may not need to fret — this could really be just the beginning.