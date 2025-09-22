Warning: The Profit Taking Starts Today

Stocks need a break!
You don’t want to admit it, neither do I… but the fact is that the market can’t continue moving higher at this rate through the end of the year. This week could be the week all in the name of taking profits.
The stock market is set to open lower as traders book profits from Friday’s breakout across the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrials. With no key economic data scheduled for today, attention turns to a fresh round of Federal Reserve speakers and rising political headlines out of Washington and the United Nations.
Three voting FOMC members are on deck for speaking today, and the bond market is already pricing in increased odds of rate cuts in both October and December. Any disappointment or talk of inflation will serve as an excuse for investors to hit the “sell” button.
The macro setup remains supportive for gold, which is breaking out sharply higher this morning, while oil trades flat and the VIX creeps off recent lows.
Despite last week’s all-time highs across the major indices, market breadth remains weak, with only a narrow set of names doing the heavy lifting.
Two of the most speculative corners of the market - Nuclear AI and Quantum Computing - just delivered their strongest rallies in months, driven by headline momentum and renewed institutional interest.
Let’s be clear: these are not meme stocks. They’re early-stage discovery names, which tend to follow a very specific pattern, rapid, high-volume breakouts… followed by sharp, short-term profit-taking. That’s exactly what we saw last week.
Names like Rigetti Computing (RGTI), IonQ Inc. (IONQ), and Oklo (OKLO) surged as traders piled in—but now we’re entering the “regression to the mean” phase. Expect volatility. Expect pullbacks.
And for long-term investors? That’s opportunity.
Watch for buy-the-dip levels this week across these early tech names. I’ll be back tomorrow with a shortlist of tactical entries.
