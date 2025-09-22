Warning: The Profit Taking Starts Today

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 22, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.33% 10-Year Yield: 4.129 (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.34% WTI Crude: $62.19 (-0.78%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.43% Gold Futures: $3,751 (-1.29%) VIX: 115.45 (+1.6%) Bitcoin (BTC): $112,753 (-2.43%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Stocks need a break!

You don’t want to admit it, neither do I… but the fact is that the market can’t continue moving higher at this rate through the end of the year. This week could be the week all in the name of taking profits.

The stock market is set to open lower as traders book profits from Friday’s breakout across the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrials. With no key economic data scheduled for today, attention turns to a fresh round of Federal Reserve speakers and rising political headlines out of Washington and the United Nations.

Three voting FOMC members are on deck for speaking today, and the bond market is already pricing in increased odds of rate cuts in both October and December. Any disappointment or talk of inflation will serve as an excuse for investors to hit the “sell” button.

The macro setup remains supportive for gold, which is breaking out sharply higher this morning, while oil trades flat and the VIX creeps off recent lows.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Robo.ai (AIIO) +13.4% – Jumping on news of a commercial vehicle joint venture with China-based JW Group , expanding its AI auto footprint.

– Jumping on news of a commercial vehicle joint venture with China-based , expanding its AI auto footprint. American Battery Technology Co. (ABAT) –11.8% – Weak following the filing of a $250 million mixed shelf , seen as a precursor to capital raise.

– Weak following the filing of a , seen as a precursor to capital raise. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) –9.4% – Dropping after disclosing a $500 million private placement, with investors concerned about dilution.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Applied Materials (AMAT) — Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight from Equal Weight; PT $209 with accelerating AI infrastructure investment, expanding margins, and improving wafer fab equipment trends. The firm sees upside driven by AMAT’s leadership in logic and memory exposure tied to advanced nodes.

— Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight from Equal Weight; PT $209 with accelerating AI infrastructure investment, expanding margins, and improving wafer fab equipment trends. The firm sees upside driven by AMAT’s leadership in logic and memory exposure tied to advanced nodes. ASML (ASML) — Upgraded to Overweight @ Morgan Stanley

With EUV tool demand climbing and orders likely to beat Q4 expectations, Morgan Stanley expects ASML to be a primary beneficiary of the next leg of semiconductor capex. Upgraded due to visibility into 2026 growth.

— Upgraded to Overweight @ Morgan Stanley With EUV tool demand climbing and orders likely to beat Q4 expectations, Morgan Stanley expects ASML to be a primary beneficiary of the next leg of semiconductor capex. Upgraded due to visibility into 2026 growth. Brinker International (EAT) — Wells Fargo upgrades to Overweight; PT $175

Improved comp sales across both Chili’s and Maggiano’s. Recent price action doesn’t reflect resilient casual dining trends or cost leverage from margin recovery.

Downgrades

Crocs (CROX) — Piper Sandler downgrades to Neutral; PT $75

Following strong YTD performance, analysts warn of slowing wholesale reorders and potential margin compression into holiday season. Inventory channel checks suggest flat to down sell-through trends.

— Piper Sandler downgrades to Neutral; PT $75 Following strong YTD performance, analysts warn of slowing wholesale reorders and potential margin compression into holiday season. Inventory channel checks suggest flat to down sell-through trends. KLA Corporation (KLAC) — Morgan Stanley downgrades to Equal Weight; PT $1,093

Downgrade driven by expectations of slower NAND recovery and limited near-term catalysts. Margin peak seen as likely behind us; valuation full.

— Morgan Stanley downgrades to Equal Weight; PT $1,093 Downgrade driven by expectations of slower NAND recovery and limited near-term catalysts. Margin peak seen as likely behind us; valuation full. Lennar (LEN) — Raymond James downgrades to Underperform

Cites housing affordability ceiling and potential order softness if long-end rates stay elevated. Backlog conversion under pressure into Q4.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Despite last week’s all-time highs across the major indices, market breadth remains weak, with only a narrow set of names doing the heavy lifting.

Two of the most speculative corners of the market - Nuclear AI and Quantum Computing - just delivered their strongest rallies in months, driven by headline momentum and renewed institutional interest.

Let’s be clear: these are not meme stocks. They’re early-stage discovery names, which tend to follow a very specific pattern, rapid, high-volume breakouts… followed by sharp, short-term profit-taking. That’s exactly what we saw last week.

Names like Rigetti Computing (RGTI), IonQ Inc. (IONQ), and Oklo (OKLO) surged as traders piled in—but now we’re entering the “regression to the mean” phase. Expect volatility. Expect pullbacks.

And for long-term investors? That’s opportunity.

Watch for buy-the-dip levels this week across these early tech names. I’ll be back tomorrow with a shortlist of tactical entries.