BigBear.ai Surpasses $8 Again. Buy or Bail BBAI Stock Now?

BigBear.ai (BBAI) topped out in July just above an $8 close but declined to $4.73 before rebounding sharply once more. The decline was due to the company posting subpar results and not having a significant cash pile. BigBear.ai reported $449 million in trailing 12-month net losses in Q2 2025.

Back in Q1, net cash was negative $3 million, with debt at $111 million.

However, management is finally catching up by raising cash aggressively. Q2 cash was reported at $391 million, and this already gives the company a runway of three quarters. Plus, BlackRock has increased its stake in the company. In August, BigBear secured a $2.4 billion FAA 10-year contract.

All of these positive developments led to the stock turning a corner, but it has yet to fully recover.

Is BBAI stock a buy or a sell at $8?

BBAI stock has passed $8 again, but many fear that it could bottom out. I do not share the same view, even though I was skeptical of buying at $8 in June and July.

My bullishness comes from the company having a much larger stash of cash to fund operations and a renewed contract momentum. Management has also learned that raising cash is something the market rewards, as it strengthens the bull case significantly.

Open interest currently does not suggest a major breakout to the double digits, but it can happen if BigBear.ai manages to land contracts after the UNITAS 2025 concludes on October 6. Contracts with October 10 expiry show large call interest at the $7 mark, but nothing noticeable beyond that.

That said, I would still tag BBAI stock a buy. I expect it to soar above $10 and perhaps $15 by year-end as management has started the positive feedback loop of raising cash and landing contracts.