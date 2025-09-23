Is AMD Stock Doomed After the Intel-Nvidia Deal?

Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) recently signed a deal worth $5 billion, likely because Nvidia wishes to prematurely stop AMD’s (AMD) encroachment into its AI chip dominance. Nvidia will help Intel on the cash front, and Intel will contribute to Nvidia’s tech stack by co-developing custom computer chips for data centers and personal computers.

The deal will have a negative impact on AMD, as AMD has recently gained ground here with its EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Its client CPU market share grew to 33% in Q2 2025 from 24% in the year-ago quarter. Its data center revenue grew 14% year-over-year, and as AI operations shift from training to inference, bulls believe AMD can deliver explosive growth, especially as its products start offering more value than Nvidia.

AI companies today are willing to pay up for quality. But the argument for AMD is that as time goes by, AMD can catch up and make it more worthwhile to buy cheaper hardware from AMD for inference.

Bears believe that this Intel-Nvidia deal is a death knell.

I expect AMD to withstand the blow. It does introduce more competition and can hurt AMD’s AI chips to some degree for data centers and AI-enabled PCs, but it’s far from catastrophic.

Should you buy or sell AMD stock now?

The market is expanding fast enough for AMD to keep growing, even if it does lose some market share in the future. AMD’s chips are getting more competitive, and it is yet to be seen how the Intel-Nvidia products pan out. Plus, AMD has plenty of experience in being an underdog.

I see AMD stock reaching $200 sometime in 2026 or even earlier if hyperscalers announce more spending. It trades at 27 times forward earnings, so there’s plenty of potential upside.

Your best move would be to own AMD, INTC, and NVDA, with the largest share going to NVDA stock.