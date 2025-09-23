It’s Not Just the Red Lobster Deal That’s Pushing the Needle for SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock

Voice-communications specialist SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) — one of the more riskier but exciting enterprises within the artificial intelligence ecosystem — has given investors more reason to cheer. Recently, the tech firm announced a partnership with Red Lobster to implement a new phone ordering system utilizing AI across all restaurant locations, per Investing.com.

Armed with the new tech, Red Lobster will be able to accommodate multiple calls simultaneously while taking orders and answering common customer inquiries. Further, the underlying AI agent will send orders directly to the restaurant’s point-of-sale system, which should improve operational efficiency.

“With SoundHound’s cutting-edge voice AI technology, we’re able to streamline the takeout process to make ordering faster and easier for our guests,” remarked Red Lobster CEO Larry Konecny. Notably, those customers who prefer the analog approach, so to speak, may elect to speak with human agents.

In the early afternoon session, SOUN stock was up 4.5%. In the trailing week, it gained 22% while in the trailing month, shareholders are up roughly 50%. What’s curious, though, is that SOUN is still down about 9% on a year-to-date basis. However, two factors exist that could decisively drive the technical narrative to higher ground.

First, SOUN stock is likely a short-squeeze candidate. Currently, its short interest stands at 32.9% of the float, which is a blisteringly elevated figure. While there’s no universal metric to determine the potential of a short squeeze, a short interest of 10% or higher typically represents a warning sign.

To make a long story short, a short position gets blown up due to the fear of tail risk — the threat of an obligatory payment as the underwritten risk gets realized to the far ends of the distribution. Exiting early helps mitigate tail risk but it also creates upside pressure due to the rising tide of buy-to-close transactions.

What’s fascinating about SOUN stock, though, is its options flow data. On a cumulative month-to-date basis (inclusive of the time-of-writing flow data), net trade sentiment clocks in at $2.86 million. Further, while nine out of the last 16 sessions (56.25%) saw net negative flows, the overall trajectory is very much positive.

To emphasize the point, the correlation coefficient between SOUN stock and its options flow (net trade sentiment) stands at 77.52%. That’s a very strong direct relationship, warranting further investigation.

Scientifically, it’s not necessarily proven that increased options flow is causing SOUN stock to rise higher. Nevertheless, flow data stems exclusively from big block transactions. Therefore, the implication is that the professional players are among the biggest supporters of SoundHound AI.