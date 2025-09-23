Opendoor (OPEN) Has Struggled Despite Rate Cuts But That’s Not the Whole Story

Easily a candidate for comeback player of the year, iBuyer specialist Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since the beginning of the year, OPEN stock has skyrocketed 393%. In the trailing half-year period, it’s up a stunning 541%. Given the potentially positive fundamentals of a dovish shift in monetary policy, one might expect the dominance to continue. However, it’s been quite the opposite story.

Last week, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 25 basis points, the first cut since December. Overall, the market has responded positively to the announcement, along with commentary by Fed policymakers. Still, despite the implications of lower borrowing costs — which theoretically should bolster Opendoor’s business as it makes real estate more attainable — OPEN stock tumbled.

On Tuesday’s late-morning session, the security was down more than 6%. In the trailing week, it has dropped roughly 13%.

Fundamentally, the red ink doesn’t appear to be focalized as an Opendoor problem. For instance, homebuilders Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) and are down about 4% and 5% in the trailing week, respectively. Financial technology specialist Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) — one of the largest mortgage lenders in the U.S. — is up about 1.5% on the day. However, in the trailing five, it’s also down approximately 5%.

Essentially, as Money Morning’s Chris Johnson pointed out, Opendoor is a double-edged sword. Right now, the positive catalyst is the lower borrowing cost for would-be homebuyers. However, the economy is generally weak. To Johnson’s point, rate cuts in a deflating labor market could echo the circumstances of 2007 to 2008.

So, is it time to give up on OPEN stock? Well, maybe not quite yet.

Last week, Opendoor’s estimated short interest stood at 25.47% of its float, making it a viable target for a short squeeze. As of the latest estimate provided by Fintel, this metric is 25.14%; basically, it has barely budged, which suggests that at any moment, contrarian meme-stock traders could bid it up again.

What’s really fascinating, though, is OPEN’s options flow. On a cumulative basis, data provided by Barchart shows that in the month-to-date (inclusive of this morning’s flow), net trade sentiment sits at $-21.1 million, which seems bearish. However, on Sept. 19, net trade sentiment was $-28.7 million. In other words, there was a relative rise in flow of $7.53 million.

Interestingly, the correlation coefficient between OPEN stock and its options flow (net trade sentiment) is -75.53%, indicating an inverse relationship. However, it appears that flow data is a leading indicator as it faded first before OPEN eventually tumbled.

Recently, options flow is rising. If the lead-lag relationship holds true, OPEN stock could be due for another pop. It’s wildly speculative but for meme traders, this is a name to still keep on your radar.