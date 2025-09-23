The Most Dangerous 2 Weeks for Stocks - Are You Ready?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 23, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.03% 10-Year Yield: 4.139 (-1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -0.04% WTI Crude: $63.15 (+1.4%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.10% Gold Futures: $3,812 (+1.00%) VIX: 16.10 (+4.2%) Bitcoin (BTC): $113,008 (+0.58%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

After Monday’s push to record highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, futures are pausing as investors await key Fed speeches and Micron’s earnings. The PHLX Semiconductor Index gained 1.6% yesterday, and chip stocks remain in focus ahead of MU’s report after the close.

The rally continues to be led by mega-cap tech - particularly semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and AI hardware - which are doing most of the heavy lifting. The broader market shows signs of fatigue. Breadth remains a concern with fewer than 60% of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages. To confuse traders even more, small caps (IWM) are underperforming, even with the Nasdaq at new highs and lower interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Michelle Bowman are on deck today, and traders will be looking for any pushback on last week’s 25-basis point cut.

Bond yields remain elevated, and futures markets are now pricing just one more cut in 2025. If Powell signals that the Fed is nearing its limit, that could spark rotation out of high-multiple growth and into value or cash-flow defensive names.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Micron (MU) $166.60 +1.2% - Trading higher ahead of tonight’s earnings. Semis remain leadership group after 1.6% gain in SOX Index Monday.

- Trading higher ahead of tonight’s earnings. Semis remain leadership group after 1.6% gain in SOX Index Monday. CoreWeave (CRWV) $136.00 +2.1% - Upgraded at Melius and Wells Fargo with price targets as high as $170. Key AI infrastructure player with rising institutional support.

Upgraded at Melius and Wells Fargo with price targets as high as $170. Key AI infrastructure player with rising institutional support. Kenvue (KVUE) $17.75 +4.6% - Medical experts push back on autism/Tylenol claims. FDA review ongoing, but sentiment improving.

- Medical experts push back on autism/Tylenol claims. FDA review ongoing, but sentiment improving. AutoZone (AZO) $4,035 –1% - Missed earnings by nearly $2 per share. Revs in-line, but margin concerns remain.

- Missed earnings by nearly $2 per share. Revs in-line, but margin concerns remain. Rocket Lab (RKLB) $4.62 –4% - Reports launch failure. Delays expected for next mission.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades:

CoreWeave (CRWV) – Melius upgrades to Buy, Target Price $165; Wells Fargo to Overweight, tgt $170

– Melius upgrades to Buy, Target Price $165; Wells Fargo to Overweight, tgt $170 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Guggenheim upgrades to Buy, Target Price $206

– Guggenheim upgrades to Buy, Target Price $206 United Rentals (URI) – Bernstein upgrades to Outperform, Target Price $1,128

– Bernstein upgrades to Outperform, Target Price $1,128 Volkswagen (VWAGY) – RBC upgrades to Outperform

– RBC upgrades to Outperform Onto Innovation (ONTO) – Jefferies upgrades to Buy, Target Price $170

– Jefferies upgrades to Buy, Target Price $170 Antero Resources (AR) – Citigroup upgrades to Buy, Target Price $39

Downgrades:

Lam Research (LRCX) – KeyBanc downgrades to Sector Weight

– KeyBanc downgrades to Sector Weight Lululemon (LULU) – Baird downgrades to Neutral, Target Price $195

– Baird downgrades to Neutral, Target Price $195 Oklo (OKLO) – Seaport downgrades to Neutral

– Seaport downgrades to Neutral Vistra (VST) – Jefferies downgrades to Hold, Target Price lowered to $230

– Jefferies downgrades to Hold, Target Price lowered to $230 Wendy’s (WEN) – Argus downgrades to Hold

Today’s Bottom Line:

It’s becoming increasingly well-telegraphed by the financial media that we’re heading into one of the most treacherous two-week stretches of the year from a seasonality standpoint.

So far, seasonal weakness hasn’t shown up, but that’s usually when it finally kicks in… just as every investors lets down their guard. Seasonality is one of the most powerful self-fulfilling forces in the market. It works because investors expect it to. And right now, a timely pullback would actually make sense.

The groups most vulnerable to a sharp drawdown are the ones that just sprinted higher: Quantum Computing, Nuclear AI, and AI Service stocks like SoundHound and BigBear.ai—names that have added 40–60% in just weeks. These are likely to become the first profit-taking targets in any sudden shift in sentiment.

Ironically, those same stocks may become the first to be scooped up again once the pullback plays out—as underexposed bulls look for a late-October ride before Q4 seasonality kicks in.

Bottom line: the market needs a breather, and without it, the parabolic ascent in key momentum names becomes even harder to sustain.