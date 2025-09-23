Turn Gold’s Rally into 120%+ Gains

Gold’s Breakout: Why the Rally Isn’t Done Yet

Gold has gone parabolic in September, and the technical and fundamental picture both say this move has more room to run. After back-to-back breakout sessions, the setup is pointing to higher prices into year-end.

Interest Rate Fake-Out Fuels Gold’s Rally

Last week, the Fed delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut, the first since the 2020 pandemic. In theory, that should have sparked demand in housing—buyers have been waiting for lower mortgage rates. Instead, the bond market sent the opposite signal.

Long-term yields jumped, taking 30-year mortgage rates higher, not lower. When the “smart money” in bonds warns, equity investors should listen. The message is simple: economic stress is brewing under the surface, and capital is looking for safety. That’s gold’s tailwind.

Are Stocks’ New Highs as Strong as They Seem?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still pressing record highs, but gold has been the real leader in 2025.

So far this year, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) has logged 38 single-day moves of +1% or more. That already exceeds the five-year average of 29 and is on track to surpass last year’s 43 in just weeks.

Heavy volume and outsized daily gains are a sign of institutional accumulation, not retail speculation.

In other words: stocks may look healthy at the index level, but gold is screaming that there’s a bid for protection.

Fundamentals Remain Intact

The case for higher gold prices is stronger now than six months ago:

Fed Policy Uncertainty: Two Fed governors spoke Monday with hawkish tones, highlighting that inflation data is too volatile to guarantee more cuts. Futures still price in two more rate reductions before year-end, but that outlook can shift quickly.

Two Fed governors spoke Monday with hawkish tones, highlighting that inflation data is too volatile to guarantee more cuts. Futures still price in two more rate reductions before year-end, but that outlook can shift quickly. Dollar Decline: The U.S. Dollar Index has dropped more than 10% in 2025. That erosion of purchasing power is driving investors into gold as a proven wealth-preservation vehicle. The last time we saw this setup—during the 2022 bear market—gold was one of the best-performing assets.

Together, these factors are accelerating the rotation into precious metals just as seasonality favors them.

How to Trade Gold’s Bullish Outlook

The simplest play is the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD).

The ETF’s 50-day moving average flipped bullish in early September, confirming trend strength.

Yesterday’s break above $340 sets up the next target at $375, about 8% higher from here. Beyond that, the year-end technical target approaches $400.

How to Leverage U.S. Gold Fund’s $400 Target to 100%-Plus Gains

For investors seeking leverage, long-dated options offer asymmetric potential.

For example, the GLD June 18, 2026, $350 call, recently priced near $2,360, would double in value if GLD reaches $400. That’s a projected 120% return versus 15% from owning the ETF outright.

As always, make sure you understand the risks of options trading. Leverage cuts both ways.

Bottom Line for Gold

Gold isn’t just another trade, it’s the market’s signal flare.

While equities grind at records, bond yields and the dollar are pointing to stress. GLD’s breakout says the safe-haven trade is alive, and the next surge could carry prices 10–15% higher into year-end.

This bull market in gold isn’t done.