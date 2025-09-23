Wall Street Hates Palantir, Here’s Why They’re Wrong

Palantir Stock Rallies on Boeing AI Deal

Palantir (PLTR) shares rallied Tuesday, bucking broader market weakness as investors reassessed all-time highs alongside increasingly hawkish FOMC commentary.

While expectations for rate cuts have been pushed further out, Palantir surged on the back of a major new artificial intelligence partnership with Boeing.

At the annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) announced a collaboration with Palantir to integrate the Foundry AI platform across its defense factories and programs.

The goal: standardize data analytics and unify disparate systems for streamlined production and intelligence across more than a dozen military aircraft, space, and weapons manufacturing lines.

This deal marks another meaningful step in Palantir’s expansion into private-sector partnerships.

The headline also follows last week's headlines out of the U.K., where Palantir secured a new strategic partnership aimed at accelerating military AI adoption and innovation.

Palantir Rallies Following “Healthy” 20% Correction

Technically, Palantir is emerging from a 20% correction that found support at its rising 50-day moving average—a key trendline that has held since mid-2023. That trendline continues to act as a springboard, with PLTR still among the top-performing stocks in both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. Shares are up more than 380% over the past 12 months.

The recent pullback was preceded by a sharp rally post-earnings, where Palantir beat EPS estimates by $0.02 and reported nearly 50% year-over-year revenue growth. The company also raised EPS guidance for the current quarter—yet the stock remains broadly misunderstood and under-owned by institutions.

Wall Street Still Holding Out on Palantir

Wall Street analysts remain skeptical. Just 16% of firms rate the stock a “Buy,” while 84% remain in the “Hold” or “Sell” camp. But as price action continues to pressure new highs, sentiment-driven upgrades could quickly shift the narrative and act as a bullish catalyst for further upside.

Palantir Prepares for a Technical Breakout

Momentum is building. Last week, Palantir’s 20-day moving average—the “Trader’s Trendline”—shifted into a short-term bullish trend. This crossover confirms bullish short- and intermediate-term positioning.

Now, PLTR is approaching its all-time high at $186.79. A clean breakout above that level would likely trigger a fast rally to round-number resistance at $200.

From there, seasonality strengthens the case for a continued run into the company’s expected earnings window around November 10 (pending confirmation). Historically, Q4 is one of the strongest periods for the stock and the market.

Bottom Line for Palantir

With technical indicators turning bullish and Palantir proving its operational relevance through new AI partnerships, the stock is positioned for its next leg higher.

FOMO is likely to return as shares press new highs into a strong seasonal window.

Short term, $200 is in sight. Longer term, Palantir remains in a confirmed bull trend with a price target of $250.