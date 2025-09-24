Bulls and Bears Face Off in an Epic Showdown Over Penny Stock Plug Power (PLUG)

Long a hopeful but struggling enterprise, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) — which focuses on the development of hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyser systems — has been on an astounding run recently. In the trailing month, PLUG stock has gained nearly 47%. That has brought the security’s year-to-date performance to around 15%, just a bit under the Nasdaq Composite’s return of nearly 17%.

Still, major questions surround Plug Power. Over the past five years, PLUG stock has seen its value evaporate to the tune of 79%. Without viewing the security’s long-term price action on a logarithmic scale, it becomes extremely difficult to discern any noticeable pattern or trend. Therefore, it’s entirely normal that everyday investors not prone to extreme speculation are viewing PLUG with skepticism.

Driving the narrative, though, is likely a powerful force known as a short squeeze. Currently, the short interest of PLUG stock stands at 31.98% of its float. Basically, almost a third of PLUG shares available for trading are “mechanically” dedicated to short transactions. In other words, extremely high short interest doesn’t necessarily mean that all short trades carry bearish intent; some of the transactions could be tied to hedging or market making activities, as an example.

Still, what is true is that all short transactions are necessarily credit-based. In the opposite direction of a long transaction — where speculators buy to open — short sellers sell to close. But the shares sold to initiate the short position is borrowed on credit. At some point, the creditor must be made whole because of the underlying contractual agreement.

Under favorable circumstances for the bears, the target security falling down will allow the speculator to buy back the shares at a relative discount and return them to the lending broker. Whatever is left over is pocketed as profit. However, if the shares move higher, the speculator ends up pocketing losses — but it’s much worse than that.

All short traders fear tail risk: the threat of an obligatory payment as the underwritten risk gets realized to the extreme ends of the distribution. Higher realization levels leads to higher obligatory payments, the core danger fueling the short squeeze.

What’s interesting about PLUG stock is that between January 2021 to early September 2025, the correlation coefficient between price action and short interest landed at -81.1%, an inverse relationship. However, from June of this year, the coefficient skyrocketed to +76.96%, a direct relationship.

Should this current regime hold true — where higher short interest leads to greater speculative demand for PLUG stock — the recent correction might be a temporary blip. Granted, betting on short squeezes is always risky business. Still, for extreme speculators, this is a name to keep on the radar.