Did Jerome Powell Just Say Irrational Exuberance?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 24, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.18% 10-Year Yield: 4.139 (-1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.33% WTI Crude: $64.17 (+1.18%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.05% Gold Futures: $3,793 (-0.60%) VIX: 16.10 (+4.2%) Bitcoin (BTC): $113,077 (+1.23%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

During a speech in Rhode Island, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed Alan Greenspan’s infamous “irrational exuberance” moment, stating outright that “equity prices are fairly highly valued” and financial conditions are looser than the Fed would like. That sent major indexes into the red on Tuesday — and this morning, futures are pointing lower again.

Powell tried to soften the blow by adding, “This is not a time of elevated financial stability risks.” But markets heard the message loud and clear: risk assets may have run too far, too fast following the recent rate cut.

Meanwhile, mortgage demand — which surged 58% the prior week — has already stalled out. Refinance applications rose just 1% last week, despite 30-year fixed mortgage rates briefly hitting a 3-year low at 6.34%. The post-cut spike in 10-year yields reversed that dip almost immediately.

Here’s the Big Picture: Between Powell’s valuation warning and rising long-term yields, the market is now vulnerable to a re-test of technical support zones, especially in high-beta tech.

Key Drivers on Wednesday:

Jerome Powell : Warned equity prices are “highly valued” but not yet posing stability risks. Expect investors to react with caution.

: Warned equity prices are “highly valued” but not yet posing stability risks. Expect investors to react with caution. Micron Earnings Beat : AI boom continues to power semiconductor stocks.

: AI boom continues to power semiconductor stocks. Lithium Americas Soars : DOE and GM discussions over 10% U.S. equity stake in Thacker Pass.

: DOE and GM discussions over 10% U.S. equity stake in Thacker Pass. China Stimulus Buzz: BABA +9% on Beijing's rumored e-commerce incentives.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Lithium Americas (LAC) $11.92 +61.6% - Soars on reports U.S. is considering a 10% stake via loan renegotiation with DOE and GM.

Alibaba (BABA) $93.16 +9.4% - Pops on renewed China e-commerce stimulus speculation and bullish analyst coverage.

Thor Industries (THO) $112.33 +5.6% - Recreational vehicle demand remains strong as investors chase consumer discretionary rebound.

Micron (MU) $122.88 +0.6% - Beats on EPS and revenue. Forecasts $12.5B for Q1 — above estimates. AI memory demand cited as core driver.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Alibaba (BABA) – Citigroup upgrades to Buy, PT $108 to $125: “Too cheap vs. China growth recovery.”

– Citigroup upgrades to Buy, PT $108 to $125: “Too cheap vs. China growth recovery.” Thor Industries (THO) – DA Davidson upgrades to Neutral, PT $98 to $115 after RV margin outlook improves.

– DA Davidson upgrades to Neutral, PT $98 to $115 after RV margin outlook improves. Micron (MU) – Jefferies reiterates Buy, PT $150: “Best AI memory leverage in the space.”

Downgrades

Cohu (COHU) – Baird cuts to Neutral, PT $37 to $32 after weak forward guidance.

– Baird cuts to Neutral, PT $37 to $32 after weak forward guidance. AstraZeneca (AZN) – JPMorgan lowers to Underweight, PT $80 to $75 on pipeline execution risks.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Jerome Powell may not have said “irrational exuberance,” but he didn’t have to.

The Fed chair’s Tuesday comments were a clear shot across the bow to momentum chasers. Valuations are stretched, long-term yields are rising again, and the mortgage market is already choking off a soft housing rebound.

Risk is rising — especially in overbought sectors like semiconductors, AI, and housing.

But opportunity still exists: Micron’s AI memory story remains strong, and Lithium Americas may have just secured a government-backed runway into the clean energy supply chain.

In this kind of market, sector rotation and selective positioning will outperform blind index chasing.