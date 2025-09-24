Did Jerome Powell Just Say Irrational Exuberance?

During a speech in Rhode Island, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed Alan Greenspan’s infamous “irrational exuberance” moment, stating outright that “equity prices are fairly highly valued” and financial conditions are looser than the Fed would like. That sent major indexes into the red on Tuesday — and this morning, futures are pointing lower again.
Powell tried to soften the blow by adding, “This is not a time of elevated financial stability risks.” But markets heard the message loud and clear: risk assets may have run too far, too fast following the recent rate cut.
Meanwhile, mortgage demand — which surged 58% the prior week — has already stalled out. Refinance applications rose just 1% last week, despite 30-year fixed mortgage rates briefly hitting a 3-year low at 6.34%. The post-cut spike in 10-year yields reversed that dip almost immediately.
Here’s the Big Picture: Between Powell’s valuation warning and rising long-term yields, the market is now vulnerable to a re-test of technical support zones, especially in high-beta tech.
Key Drivers on Wednesday:
Lithium Americas (LAC) $11.92 +61.6% - Soars on reports U.S. is considering a 10% stake via loan renegotiation with DOE and GM.
Alibaba (BABA) $93.16 +9.4% - Pops on renewed China e-commerce stimulus speculation and bullish analyst coverage.
Thor Industries (THO) $112.33 +5.6% - Recreational vehicle demand remains strong as investors chase consumer discretionary rebound.
Micron (MU) $122.88 +0.6% - Beats on EPS and revenue. Forecasts $12.5B for Q1 — above estimates. AI memory demand cited as core driver.
Jerome Powell may not have said “irrational exuberance,” but he didn’t have to.
The Fed chair’s Tuesday comments were a clear shot across the bow to momentum chasers. Valuations are stretched, long-term yields are rising again, and the mortgage market is already choking off a soft housing rebound.
Risk is rising — especially in overbought sectors like semiconductors, AI, and housing.
But opportunity still exists: Micron’s AI memory story remains strong, and Lithium Americas may have just secured a government-backed runway into the clean energy supply chain.
In this kind of market, sector rotation and selective positioning will outperform blind index chasing.
