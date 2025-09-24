Is QURE Stock Too Late to Buy After Soaring 250%?

UniQure (QURE) surged over 250% today and almost crossed $50 after the company released Phase 1/2 data for AMT-130, which is its experimental gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. The dose showed that the disease slowed by 75% in 36 months.

These are game-changing results, considering Huntington’s disease is considered to be incurable and fatal. It is a rare disease, but the profits can be significant if all affected individuals (~200,000) start receiving this treatment.

Too late to buy?

These results are indeed game-changing, but the treatment is in its very early stages. UniQure plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA in the first quarter of 2026. If the submission and review process go smoothly, approval can be granted sometime in 2026. This could mean AMT-130 hits the market in about 12-15 months from now.

The therapy seems well-tolerated so far.

Uniqure is also raising cash and announced the refinancing of existing $50 million of debt plus $125 million in non-dilutive funding. The company already had a big cash pile and has been narrowing losses, so the runway is very long.

As such, QURE stock may not be done rallying yet, though I would wait for the hype to fade. You’ll likely find the stock at cheaper prices in the coming days.

Long-term, QURE stock can still deliver multibagger returns from here if the treatment is approved quickly.