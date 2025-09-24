Lithium Americas (LAC) Stock Doubled Today… This Stock Will Double Next

Lithium stocks were among the hottest themes of the stock market two years ago, but interest in them has steadily dwindled since… up until today. The government is taking a keen interest in investing in commodities critical to the supply chain.

The Trump administration invested in MP Materials (MP) earlier this year, and murmurs of a similar investment in Lithium Americas (LAC) caused the stock to double in a day. The government is rumored to be considering taking a 10% stake with broader discussions to restructure a $2.26 billion federal loan from the U.S. Department of Energy for Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada.

Battery demand is expected to soar due to rebounding EV sales, an expected robotics boom, and AI. LAC could be a repeat of MP stock, which went on to deliver multibagger gains after it soared on rumors.

However, LAC may just be the beginning. The government could embark on a string of investments in commodity companies, and the following company may be next.

This stock may be the next to double

Energy Fuels (UUUU) produces uranium for nuclear energy. With Russia no longer being a reliable supplier and tensions soaring with China, securing domestic production of uranium is sure to be a priority.

Otherwise, the U.S. may fall short of uranium, especially as AI data centers are driving up electricity demand. Nuclear energy is expected to power these data centers.

Energy Fuels operates the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill in the country. It also processes rare earth oxides at its U.S. facilities.

UUUU is already up 208% year-to-date to $17.5.