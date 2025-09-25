An Ultra-Rare Trading Signal Just Flashed for Archer Aviation: Where Will ACHR Go Next?

With Wall Street recalibrating its expectations regarding artificial intelligence’s upside potential, several tech-related enterprises — including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) manufacturer Archer Aviation (ACHR) — have suffered steep discounts. On Thursday morning, ACHR stock found itself losing about 4% of equity value. Nevertheless, bullish investors have justification for their optimism.

At first glance, circumstances don’t look particularly rosy for the air mobility specialist. Earlier, Oracle (ORCL) suffered a significant decline as Rothschild Redburn initiated coverage on ORCL stock with a Sell rating. According to a CNBC report, analysts there anticipate a 40% pullback because the “market materially overestimates” AI’s perceived boost of the company’s core cloud business.

Amid that troubling indicator, first-time filings for jobless benefits landed at a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, below the consensus estimate of 235,000. Subsequently, the unexpected tailwind in the labor market underscores recent Federal Reserve commentary about additional rate cuts, meaning that the previously implied dovish policy shift may not materialize as aggressively.

These factors don’t directly impact Archer and the eVTOL business. However, given the slowdown in tech, investors could choose to rotate to other sectors, including outright hedges such as gold. Subsequently, such actions leave little room for speculative entities like ACHR stock. Still, those gamblers may not need to fret.

For one thing, Archer remains a potential target for a short squeeze. As of the mid-September settlement date, the short interest of ACHR stock stood at 15.72% of its float. While attracting significant bearish activity is generally unideal, the dynamic can also create an inverse panic if an unexpected bullish wave sends the target security in the opposite direction.

However, what’s really fascinating is the flashing of an ultra-rare quantitative signal. In the trailing 10 weeks, ACHR stock has printed a 2-8-D sequence: two up weeks, eight down weeks, with an overall downward trajectory. Since ACHR’s public debut, it has only materialized eight times on a rolling basis.

Since January 2024, this sequence has only occurred three times — and none within the past 52 weeks, until now. As such, it’s impossible to have statistical confidence in the indicator. That said, of the three occurrences, all pathways — upper, middle and lower — eventually found themselves in positive territory relative to the starting point, especially about a month out.

For those who want to take a crack at ACHR stock, the 10.00/10.50 bull call spread expiring Oct. 31 is enticing. Should the security rise through the second-leg strike price ($10.50) at expiration, the payout currently clocks in at over 233%.