IonQ Stock Just Tumbled: Is This a Discount or a Bad Omen?

Although the quantum computing sector seemed practically invincible recently, Thursday’s volatile session brought at least temporary halt to the enthusiasm. Among the hardest-hit enterprises was IonQ (IONQ), which suffered a 7% decline to start the early afternoon session. Despite what appears to be a bad omen, bullish speculators may view the red ink against IONQ stock as a potential discount.

On surface level, circumstances don’t appear auspicious for the broader tech ecosystem. Among the other public entities incurring crimson-stained price action was Oracle (ORCL), which fell about 5% in the early afternoon hours. According to a CNBC report, Rothschild & Co. Redburn initiated coverage on ORCL stock with a Sell rating. Analysts there noted the possibility of a 40% pullback because the “market materially overestimates” AI’s positive impact to the company’s core cloud business.

What’s also problematic — at least from a growth speculation standpoint — is the labor market. First-time filings for jobless benefits landed at a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ending Sept. 20, below the consensus estimate of 235,000. Such data suggests that the consumer economy may be stronger than earlier advertised. While that’s fundamentally positive, it also raises questions about monetary policy.

Last week, the Federal Reserve cut the benchmark interest rate for the first time since December 2024. However, the latest commentary from policymakers suggests that the central bank may be less aggressive about future rate cuts. If so, that doesn’t necessarily bode well for growth-centric names like IONQ stock.

That said, IONQ stock is a candidate for a potential short squeeze. Right now, its short interest stands at 15.23% of its float. Generally, traders consider the 10% mark as a warning sign.

To be sure, not every security sold short may carry bearish implications. Some of the shorts could be tied to other activities, such as hedging or market making. However, what is true is that all short trades are credit-based transactions. At some point, the lending creditor must be made whole.

Interestingly, since November 2021, the correlation coefficient between IONQ stock and its short interest landed at 1.65% — which essentially means that there is no discernible relationship between the two metrics. However, from September of last year, the coefficient was -60.91%. That’s a mid-tier inverse correlation, implying a potential sentiment regime shift.

Essentially, as the price of IONQ stock shot higher, short interest faded. Now, with skepticism running high, short interest may pick up. That might be near-term bearish for IONQ — but it will likely only embolden the bulls. Therefore, this is a name to watch closely.