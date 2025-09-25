NVIDIA Breakdown + Bubble Fear = Buy Signal

NVIDIA Stock Flashing Warning Signs as Bubble Talk Heats Up

Let the “froth” blow off before adding to your NVIDIA position. The stock may be back near all-time highs, but signs of exhaustion are starting to build - both in the price action and in investor sentiment.

Let’s dive into NVIDIA’s current technicals, bubble talk and where it all takes the stock over the next few weeks.

Frothy Headlines and Bubble Concerns

Over the past two weeks, NVIDIA (NVDA) shares surged back to their highs, driven by a wave of deal headlines - from OpenAI partnerships to massive data center builds.

That momentum has reignited enthusiasm in the AI trade, but it's happening despite rising concerns that the sector may be entering bubble territory.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at this risk. In language reminiscent of Alan Greenspan’s famous “Irrational Exuberance” speech in 1996, Powell warned that “over-enthusiasm in future technologies” could lead to market dislocations.

Worth noting: Greenspan’s warning came four years before the dotcom top.

We'll take that kind of lead time.

Bubble Logic: Why We’re Not There Yet

True bubbles don’t burst when everyone is watching for them. They collapse when investors least expect it — because almost everyone is still long and unhedged.

Right now, bubble talk is rampant. That’s actually a bullish setup for longer-term momentum.

Consider:

The CNN Fear & Greed Index just moved back into “Greed” territory.

just moved back into “Greed” territory. NVIDIA is still trading near record highs .

. Bubble concerns are front-page news.

When fear and all-time highs coexist, stocks often continue to “climb the Wall of Worry.” This combination - euphoric price action paired with skeptical sentiment - supports further upside after a short-term pullback.

What the Data Is Saying

This morning’s jobless claims data showed unexpected strength in the labor market. This is now signaling that the Fed’s path to multiple rate cuts may no longer be as clear. Markets are responding accordingly, with stocks pulling back today.

Now add seasonal weakness to the mix. Historically, the final two weeks of September deliver some of the worst average returns of the year for equities.

That gives us a textbook setup for a shallow correction before year-end strength resumes.

Let’s get back to NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Technical Breakdown: $165 Is Your First Buy Zone

After peaking near its all-time highs on the OpenAI news, NVDA was rejected and fell back to its 50-day moving average a level it has tested for the past two weeks.

Today, that support is breaking.

Here’s what’s happening:

Price has sliced below both the 50-day and the 20-day moving average — what I refer to as the “Trader’s Trendline.”

This dual breakdown typically triggers short-term selling pressure as short-term traders rotate out.

The immediate target is $165, a 6% decline from recent levels, where the stock meets its lower Bollinger Band — a level that has historically triggered bounce-buying.

NVIDIA has not closed below this lower Bollinger Band since the April “Tariff Tantrum” sell-off.

Where the Dip Buyers Step In

Expect a flush into the $165 zone — possibly as low as $150–$160 — as market-wide volatility increases. The $150 level is notable.

It’s well above the 200-day moving average ($140), meaning long-term uptrend structure remains intact.

($140), meaning long-term uptrend structure remains intact. It aligns with prior breakout levels from earlier this year - adding technical support.

from earlier this year - adding technical support. It would represent a 12%+ correction - enough to reset frothy sentiment and offer a compelling reentry point ahead of Q4.

Bottom Line

The setup is clear.

The market is jittery over Fed policy, inflation, and bubble chatter.

NVIDIA is correcting after an overheated run — breaking below key trendlines.

Seasonal headwinds are likely to add to volatility over the next two weeks.

A technical flush to the $165–$150 zone is likely — and should be bought.

Don’t chase NVIDIA here. Let the air come out of the balloon. When everyone panics over a pullback, that’s where the real opportunity lies.