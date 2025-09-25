NVIDIA Breakdown + Bubble Fear = Buy Signal

Let the “froth” blow off before adding to your NVIDIA position. The stock may be back near all-time highs, but signs of exhaustion are starting to build - both in the price action and in investor sentiment.
Let’s dive into NVIDIA’s current technicals, bubble talk and where it all takes the stock over the next few weeks.
Over the past two weeks, NVIDIA (NVDA) shares surged back to their highs, driven by a wave of deal headlines - from OpenAI partnerships to massive data center builds.
That momentum has reignited enthusiasm in the AI trade, but it's happening despite rising concerns that the sector may be entering bubble territory.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at this risk. In language reminiscent of Alan Greenspan’s famous “Irrational Exuberance” speech in 1996, Powell warned that “over-enthusiasm in future technologies” could lead to market dislocations.
Worth noting: Greenspan’s warning came four years before the dotcom top.
We'll take that kind of lead time.
True bubbles don’t burst when everyone is watching for them. They collapse when investors least expect it — because almost everyone is still long and unhedged.
Right now, bubble talk is rampant. That’s actually a bullish setup for longer-term momentum.
Consider:
When fear and all-time highs coexist, stocks often continue to “climb the Wall of Worry.” This combination - euphoric price action paired with skeptical sentiment - supports further upside after a short-term pullback.
This morning’s jobless claims data showed unexpected strength in the labor market. This is now signaling that the Fed’s path to multiple rate cuts may no longer be as clear. Markets are responding accordingly, with stocks pulling back today.
Now add seasonal weakness to the mix. Historically, the final two weeks of September deliver some of the worst average returns of the year for equities.
That gives us a textbook setup for a shallow correction before year-end strength resumes.
NVIDIA Technical Breakdown: $165 Is Your First Buy Zone
After peaking near its all-time highs on the OpenAI news, NVDA was rejected and fell back to its 50-day moving average a level it has tested for the past two weeks.
Today, that support is breaking.
Here’s what’s happening:
NVIDIA has not closed below this lower Bollinger Band since the April “Tariff Tantrum” sell-off.
Expect a flush into the $165 zone — possibly as low as $150–$160 — as market-wide volatility increases. The $150 level is notable.
The setup is clear.
Don’t chase NVIDIA here. Let the air come out of the balloon. When everyone panics over a pullback, that’s where the real opportunity lies.
